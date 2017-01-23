WWE News: John Cena Gives Super Bowl 51 Pick, Compares Himself To NFL Star Tom Brady

Are WWE star John Cena and NFL quarterback Tom Brady a lot alike? In the latest WWE news, superstar John Cena is comparing himself to the other major sports celebrity from New England. Recently, Cena spoke about how he is similar to star NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who will be competing in this year’s Super Bowl. Cena’s comparison goes beyond their superstar status and the fact they both have ties to the state of Massachusetts. Instead, Cena is indicating that their career achievements come into play when discussing the two sports celebrities.

According to TMZ in a recent report, Cena was asked about who he is rooting for in Super Bowl 51, which features Tom Brady and the New England Patriots taking on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. Cena was quick to answer, noting he tends to lean towards the team from his home state.

In his comments, John Cena discussed the other major reason he’s rooting for the Patriots.

“I gravitate towards New England. I like the fact that year after year, no matter what adversity they face, they always do well. And everyone hates that. “So, I’m drawn to that… I run kind of like a parallel life with Tom Brady.”

Cena expanded upon why he feels he has that similarity to Tom Brady, noting that Brady is going for a major career achievement, just as John Cena is at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday.

“Tom Brady can become the most successful QB by winning his 5th Super Bowl and maybe I can win a 16th championship.”

John Cena is set to face AJ Styles in a singles match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Sunday’s event. Ironically, it’s set to take place in the state of Texas on a Sunday, just a week before Brady and the Patriots take the field at Houston’s NRG Stadium for the latest Super Bowl. Brady’s team won both of their playoffs games by double digits, including yesterday’s 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Some writers, including Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, have called Brady’s performance one of his best ever in the postseason.

The fact that the sports stars have achieved a lot of success in their respective fields of play isn’t all, though. There are some other similarities beyond their career achievements, as both Cena and Brady are currently 39-years-old. In addition, Brady is married to the beautiful model Gisele Bundchen while Cena is dating a beautiful model-like diva Nikki Bella. Both stars have plenty of earnings via their careers and endorsement deals. However, both Cena and Brady also seem humble and generous in terms of their charitable work.

Tom Brady has been supportive of the Best Buddies International and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, while John Cena is well known for being one of the most requested stars for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He’s also been at the forefront of WWE’s causes such as the Susan G. Komen Charity for breast cancer and efforts to pay tribute to American armed forces.

By the way, it’s also interesting to note that the WWE teased a John Cena vs. Tom Brady match months ago via their website’s fantasy article. It’s probably never likely to happen as the two would more likely work together as a tag team if Brady ever chose to even consider a role in the WWE ring. The WWE played up the idea of the two squaring off in the wrestling ring, indicating that fans from the Bean Town area would be forced to choose a side.

As WWE noted, the two stars’ mentalities in terms of competition would make for an interesting battle.

“Would Cena’s decree of ‘Hustle, Loyalty and Respect’ clash with Brady’s win-at-all-costs demeanor? We think so … and could not possibly be more excited about it.”

With both the NFL’s Super Bowl 51 and the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 looming, one has to wonder if John Cena and Tom Brady will both achieve the success that Cena mentioned in his comments. However, one thing to remember is that John Cena is looking to break an all-time record for championship reigns, and that may come a bit further down the road at the pay-per-view known as the WWE’s Super Bowl, WrestleMania 33.

[Featured Image by WWE]