Former Adult Star Sunny Leone Says U.S. Elected Donald Trump For A Reason

Former adult star Sunny Leone believes the U.S. elected President Donald Trump for a good reason. The famous Bollywood star, who is an American citizen, said that she agrees with critics that Trump is not the best person for the job. However, she feels that the country wanted him as their President.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Sunny Leone talked about Trump, and also expressed her desire to write an autobiography.

“We don’t know what he’s going to do,” Leone said about the 45th President of the United States. “But my husband said something interesting: ‘We can’t wish for him to do bad, we can only wish for him to do good.’ US has never had a President who’s not been a part of politics. He is the one President about whom everything’s out of the table. It’s better to know than not knowing.”

“Is he the greatest person? Probably not.” Sunny continued. “What we do know is the majority of the country voted for Trump for a reason.”

When it comes to her autobiography, she says that she wants her fans to know more about her. That won’t be happening anytime soon, though.

“I don’t know if people would want to know about my life, but it’s not my plan right now. It will take a lot of time and patience, which I don’t have at the moment. Maybe, later.”

Sunny Leone’s latest comments about Trump came months after she congratulated him on Twitter. According to TopYaps, she tweeted at the then president-elect, expecting Trump to change history soon.

“The good,bad,&the ugly [sic]!” she tweeted. “The American people have decided!They both fought but it’s @realDonaldTrump who is the one that will change history. This is moment no one will ever forget @HillaryClinton vs @realDonaldTrump and trump the underdog kills it at the polls great job to both!”

Earlier this month, Sunny Leone was announced as the most-searched-for adult star by Indians, even though she quit the industry a long time ago. Pornhub’s annual insights for the year 2016 revealed that Indians are still the biggest supporters of the adult entertainment site. However, India slipped down to No. 3 (as the country who watches the most porn) to Canada and their average time spent on the site dropped by 1 minute 10 seconds (8:20).

Sunny Leone is still the most watched adult star on the site even though she quite the industry a few years ago, and has since become a successful Bollywood actress. She will star in a series of movies including Shah Rukh Kahn’s Raees. She has also become a social media icon in her own right. In her interview with BT, she talked about the importance of social media and how it has helped her becoming an established actress in the industry.

“Every star should be active on all platforms as much as possible,” Leone stated. “Sonam Kapoor is amazing with fashion and clothes and I like the way she uses social media. I am a product of social media; I was able to build my brand and career because of it. I believe that artistes coming in the industry should use it to build their fan base.”

Sunny was also asked about Pornhub ranking India as the fourth largest consumer of adult entertainment even with the hypocrisy surrounding the form of entertainment in the country.

“Adult material is a very personal thing and to each his own,” she simply stated. “Having said that, facts are facts; you can’t escape them.”

And just like India loves adult entertainment and criticizes it, America seems to love Donald Trump and hate him at the same time. Do you agree with Sunny Leone’s statements about Trump’s win? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]