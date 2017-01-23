‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers: Stefan Is About To Burn Mystic Falls To The Ground

Now is the time for The Vampire Diaries to tune back into the season if you haven’t already. As the show draws to a close, all bets are off. The Salvatores are against each other once more, and Stefan warns his brother that he is “about to burn Mystic Falls to the ground” in the latest Season 8 trailer.

Could this be the way that The Vampire Diaries Season 8 comes to a complete end? Will we say goodbye to Mystic Falls forever because the town is going to be gone? Without The Originals Season 4, we have no hints for an idea about how this is going to play out.

Right now, Damon Salvatore is stuck in his own mind. After managing to stop Sybil corrupting his memories, Damon had his humanity flip turned back on definitely not at his request. Sybil had taunted that his emotions would come flooding back, and now they are. Damon is trapped in his own mind, and it’s up to Caroline, Bonnie, and Stefan to find a way to save him.

The only way to do that is by going into Damon’s mind. They need to find out about the atrocious acts that he has done: the reasons he feels far too much guilt to get out of his head.

From the looks of the trailer, The Vampire Diaries is revisiting more of past episodes. Caroline is burning on a chair, in a very similar way to Elena in Season 4. Fans will remember in The Vampire Diaries Season 4, Elena flipped her own humanity off. Stefan and Damon tied her to a chair without her daylight ring on and opened the curtains. They attempted to make her care about herself to turn her humanity back on.

It looks like Damon will take Caroline through this fate. He likely feels some guilt for causing Elena some of this pain, even though he would know it was for her own good. Right now, Sybil’s manipulation has gone further than just changing a few memories, and it looks like she controls how he feels over many of his dastardly memories.

There also looks like there will be a link to Damon’s death and rebirth as a vampire in this week’s The Vampire Diaries Season 8 episode. In one of the flashes in the trailer, Damon looks at his own grave. However, there is a slight flaw as the date of death looks to be 1863 instead of 1864, which is when TVD fans will remember is the year he died. Is Sybil mixing up some information and will that pull him out of his memories or is it a continuity failure by the team behind the show?

At the very end of the trailer for the upcoming episode of The Vampire Diaries Season 8, Stefan warns Damon that he will burn Mystic Falls to the ground. It is possible that this is just a way for Stefan to pull Damon out of his own head. One thing that the Salvatores have always done is fight and then reconnect. Could Stefan seeing the memories help him turn his own humanity back on? Could this be the connection that he needs to flip the switch back on and stop the evil?

There is the chance that memories of Elena will bring Stefan back. Stefan did say in Episode 9 that Elena Gilbert has always had the ability to bring others back from the brink. She stuck in Stefan’s head throughout his travels with Klaus and is now helping Damon not fully become the evil vampire that he could be. The Christian Times reports that it looks like Stefan is serious and this rift between the brothers in The Vampire Diaries will continue to deepen.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 continues on Friday night on the CW. Fans will get to find out just how serious Stefan is and whether Damon can be saved.

