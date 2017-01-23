Kelly Bensimon Returning To ‘RHONY’? ‘Maybe It’s Redemption Time’

Kelly Bensimon has been labeled as the crazy person of The Real Housewives of New York even though she filmed the show years ago. It has been years since she left the show, but people still reach out to her on social media and call her crazy for something that happened years ago.

Bensimon has attacked both her former co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, and Bravo for the way she was treated on the show. Recently, Bensimon revealed that she wasn’t happy with the way the network encouraged bullying. On a Real Housewives of New York reunion a few years ago, Kelly called the behavior “systematic bullying.”

According to a new tweet, Kelly Bensimon is now revealing that she may consider going back on the show to tell her side of the story. Many people thought that she would not be returning to the show because she had been hurt by what she had experienced while filming, but it sounds like Kelly wants to defend herself. And it also sounds like Bensimon is surprised that so many people are still hassling her about her role on The Real Housewives of New York.

“I’m shell shocked how #RHONY fans still harbour anger from a scene filmed for tv. How #unamerican to belittle others. Be kind,” Kelly Bensimon revealed on Twitter, to which one person asked her, “Are u coming back to RHONY?”

“Never say never. Maybe its redemption time,” Kelly Bensimon replied to the person, while another added, “TV is tough. It’s easier for people to judge from the other end, but as long as you know who you are, that’s what matters.”

Bensimon has previously revealed that she’s done with reality television and would not return to The Real Housewives of New York. Kelly was clearly hurt and wanted to leave the past in the past. But since so many people are bringing up her past, Bensimon may want to return to the show to set the record straight. As Kelly Bensimon revealed on Twitter, she has something to say and is ready to say it.

“Stories need to be told. I should have opened up more. I’m single, going to be 50, going to be empty nester, and I lost my mother. New life,” Bensimon added on Twitter, sharing that she has stories to share with Real Housewives of New York viewers and feels they need to be told.

It’s no secret that Kelly Bensimon has struggled with some hurtful tweets and comments from people who can be very mean. And it sounds like her very own daughter is now coming to her mother’s defense. Bensimon does have some supporters who believe she’s a great mother who needs to think twice about returning to The Real Housewives of New York.

“I am so overwhelmed by my twitter fan base. Shell shocked they realize after a lonely and hard 7 years, that I’m not crazy like I was portrayed on tv. My beautiful Ted sticking up for me,” Kelly Bensimon revealed on Instagram, sharing that her daughter is now standing up for her, while other followers added, “You’re an amazing woman Kelly! Never doubt that. Inspiration to women everywhere. One of a kind,” and “No, Kelly you’re not crazy! It’s reality television. They just wanted views! From what I see on social media, you seem like such a chill person. Super laid back and a great mother!”

