Vicki Yohe: Gospel Singer Claims Donald Trump ‘Brought Jesus Back To White House,’ Sparks Outrage

Vicki Yohe was a fan favorite in gospel music, but her latest political firestorm may cost her more than a few fans. Apparently, the singer wasn’t too pleased with the Women’s March on Washington, which took place on Saturday, Jan. 21, just one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

So, she decided to voice her opinion on social media. For those who missed it, Vicki Yohe shared a meme that depicted Jesus carrying suitcases, reports The Grio. The caption read, “On my way back to the White House,” which insinuated Jesus was not present during the eight years Barack Obama was in office. However, her pro-Trump photo description really sealed the deal.

“March all you want, protest all you want, President DONALD J. TRUMP is our President for at least 4 years, no weapon formed against him will prosper!” She continued, “You know you are doing something right when there is so much opposition!!! #excitingtimes.”

Vicki Yohe and her funeral music CANCELED pic.twitter.com/Ap35NiFk0c — Dionne Whorewick (@_Amber_Bee) January 23, 2017

Needless to say the “Because of Who You Are” singer’s comments didn’t go over well with her fanbase, which predominantly consists of African-Americans, according to Raw Story. Almost immediately after the post was shared, it sparked a media firestorm and fans wasted no time slamming Vicki Yohe.

Even journalist/activist Shaun King wasted no time criticizing Vicki Yohe for her seemingly offensive words. In an open letter shared via Facebook, King shared his scathing opinion of the Instagram post and offered a few argumentive points to support his opinion. The jaw-dropping letter has been shared more than 43,000 times. With more than 13,000 comments, the responses have been relentless.

Although Vicki Yohe has made most of her social media accounts private, the screenshots have already been snapped and many are also circulating on Twitter. Needless to say, the comments have been relentless.

#vickiyohe Because of Who YOU ARE I will no longer be supporting your music. — Nicole Miller Wilson (@Nikmills05) January 22, 2017

I had one #vickiyohe song in my iTunes library and it is now deleted. Her days of exploiting black Christians are over. Now I'M at peace! — A Tribe Called Chris (@ChrisPaulComedy) January 22, 2017

#vickiyohe public accounts are now private. Don't throw the rock & hide your hand now. I guess she's preparing her #alternatefacts ???? — Call Me Sunshine (@IamK_Lashay) January 22, 2017

It's clear that the hatred for Obama isn't about abortion or sanctity of marriage. It's his race. God is not pleased. #vickiyohe #racism — Nicole Cokie Griffin (@PastorCokieG) January 23, 2017

#vickiyohe Because of who you are you've exposed the systematic racism fully alive in the church. — TiffanyEpiphany (@TiffEpiph) January 23, 2017

Amid controversy, Vicki Yohe has released a statement of apology. A little after midnight last night, Yohe took to her Facebook fan page with the detailed statement explaining how she impulsively shared the post. Since Trump plans to tackle immigration, Vicki Yohe argued that she saw his perspective as the government making an effort to “protect Christianity and not attack it.” She also reiterated how she never intended to hurt anyone.

“I never want to ever hurt anyone and that has never been my intention. If I have hurt you I am truly sorry. It is true that I am excited by the thought of a government that will protect Christianity and not attack it,” Vicki Yohe wrote.

“I do not condone any wrong things Trump has said or done in the past. I also did not mean to imply that Obama was not a Christian, but meant that the policies his administration pursued many times went against what most Christians believe. I posted this pic quickly after someone sent it to me. In retrospect, I know that in haste I did it without considering how some may view it and the meanings they would derive from it.”

Vicki Yohe went on to offer a glimpse of the daunting last 24 hours she’s endured. She also explained why many of her social media accounts have been shut down. As expected, she’s received overwhelming backlash over the comments, and many fans have accused her of being racist. Vicki Yohe revealed she’s been getting insulting calls and emails. Even churches have begun canceling engagements she was scheduled to attend. Thousands of fans have also vowed never to buy or support her music again.

But, despite the apology and explanation, many fans still aren’t pleased and believe they’ve, unfortunately, seen a side of the real Vicki Yohe. If she faces backlash similar to what gospel singer Kim Burrell faced for bashing LGBT people during a sermon, the Instagram meme could derail her career.

