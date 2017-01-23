Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Biermann Reacts To Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl Appearance

Kim Zolciak and her family have been living the good life for the past many years, as Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, played for the Atlanta Falcsons. However, that dream came to an end last year after Kroy was released from the team. He had been a free agent for a while, and the Falcons didn’t want to re-sign him. While other teams expressed interest in him, including the Buffalo Bills, Biermann ended the year without a contract. And for the past year, he hasn’t been playing for the NFL at all. One can imagine it was bittersweet to watch his old team play their way to the Super Bowl.

According to a new tweet, Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy, are now speaking out after watching the NFL games last night. As it turns out, both Kim and Kroy were excited to see the Falcons play well and make it to the Super Bowl. Of course, Kim Zolciak’s husband played for the Falcons for eight years and was released the year before they went to the Super Bowl. That has to be painful for him, and yet he was super happy about his former team making it so far.

“Congrats 2 the players, coaches, Arthur, and the staff of Falcons!! I know the work u all put n and its much deserved. Keep kicking ass!!” Kroy Biermann tweeted last night after the Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers to advance to the Super Bowl, which will be played in two weeks.

“Makes me so sad that you’re not on the team this year u worked so hard with them for so long. You should have been apart of this,” one person wrote to Kroy, who had been playing for the Falcons for years

Another person added, “This is what you call class! Cheering for your brothers even when you’re not with them! Miss seeing you in the red and black.”

He didn’t reply to his followers, but one can imagine he was a bit sad about not being able to play during the winning game yesterday. Since being let go by the team, Kim Zolciak and her family have been open to relocating to another city for another team, but no team has expressed interest in him.

“Congrats to the Falcons, Arthur Blanks and his family it couldn’t happen to better people,” Kim Zolciak wrote on Twitter after watching the Atlanta Falcons win Sunday’s game to advance to the Super Bowl.

Many of her fans reached out to her in regards to Biermann, with one writing, “I so wish Kroy Biermann could have been on the field. He so deserves it for all he gave that time over 8 years.”

Zolciak replied to some of her followers, sharing that her husband still has a great relationship with the players and that they became family over the years they played together. In other words, he isn’t completely out of the inner circle just because his contract is done. But Kim Zolciak revealed that she does wish that her husband still played for the Falcons.

“Me too but we are so excited for them! They will always be Kroys brothers,” Kim Zolciak replied to the person, to which another person added, “I said the same thing! Kroy SHOULD be going to the Super Bowl wuth the Falcons! He SOOO deserves to be there!”

What do you think of Kim Zolciak and her husband sharing their joy and congratulations on social media after learning that the Atlanta Falcons made it to the Super Bowl? Do you think the team should re-sign Kroy next season?

