Well, it turns out First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump could have spent a little more time celebrating President Donald Trump’s inauguration instead of rushing back home for Barron to attend school. As reported by TMZ, Mrs. Trump assumed Barron had school on Monday — as did other parents of children who attend school with the first son. However, Melania would discover that Barron did not have school due to an in-service day — the days when teachers come to school to prepare for upcoming events — but the children don’t have to attend school those days.

With all the festivities going on during the inauguration of her husband, one could say that Mrs. Trump likely had a lot on her plate and may not have had time to put the “No School” days on her Google Calendar — that’s if a first lady is even allowed to use things like Google Calendar to keep track of the days her son is off of school.

The publication previously noted Mrs. Trump’s plans to remain in the White House on Friday evening and Saturday evening in the wake of the full day of events on Friday, January 20, when President Trump was sworn in. Mr. and Mrs. Trump danced at several balls late into the night. However, Melania returned home on Sunday so that Barron could be at school bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on Monday. Yet Mrs. Trump learned that the school was closed until Wednesday.

Since other parents didn’t realize there was no school on Monday and Tuesday — just like Mrs. Trump — it stands to reason that the either the school might need a better way to alert parents of closings. Parents could possibly need to become more aware when the school is closed. It’s not certain who dropped the ball, but it means Melania and Barron could have enjoyed more time in the White House if they so desired.

‘TMZ’: Melania Trump Thought Barron Trump Had School On Monday, But The School Is Closed Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump

Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump

Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump

Both Mrs. Trump and Barron have been in the news quite a bit since Friday. As reported by the Inquisitr, the Philly Inquirer issued an apology for their fashion writer asking if First Lady Melania was the sexiest president’s wife thus far, noting how Mrs. Trump brought her own unique sense of style to the Inaugural Ball and other events last week.

‘TMZ’: Melania Trump Thought Barron Trump Had School On Monday, But The School Is Closed President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball

It was a tweet that some complained objectified Mrs. Trump and completely disregarded any sexiness Mrs. Obama might have brought to the White House before Melania became the first lady.

Then there is the continuing drama with Katie Rich, an SNL writer who came under fire for commenting on Twitter that 10-year-old Barron would become the country’s first homeschool shooter — even though Barron is not homeschooled.

Some of the comments flowing into the topic about Barron’s closed school can be read below.

“If I was paying all that tuition & I wasn’t informed…. HEADS WOULD ROLL!!!!!!!” “The kid should be off limits.” “Melania loves her son. You guy need to leave that boy alone.” “Did she really forget or just alternative facts in her eyes hmmmm.” “I actually applaud Mrs. Trump. Her first priority is being the best Mom she can be.” “TMZ is just going around and digging up any anti-Trump story they can find.” “Harvey on the Trumpster paycheck.” “Make Skipping School Great Again.” “Why is TMZ following that little boy in the first place? Leave him alone and stop trying to start rumors about him.” “Sure. We are suppose to believe this private school did not send an email to the parents.”

As seen in the photo at the top of this article, Mr. Trump, Melania, and Barron enjoyed a U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, on Saturday, September 11, 2010.

[Featured Image by Charles Krupa/AP Images]