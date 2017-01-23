Melania Trump Will Lead A Campaign Against Cyberbullying

Even before becoming a first lady of the United States, Melania Trump was already harassed by some media outlets for her controversial poses in several magazines. On July 30, 2016, the New York Post published photos of an unclothed Melania Trump when she was 25-years-old. There were also several stories on social media and in newspapers that stated that she was unfit to be the first lady due to her past. Ironically, Melania was just as harshly criticized as Trump, yet she was never a candidate aspiring to the highest office of the land. Despite all the condemnation against her, she remained strong showing the world that she had the temperament to be a first lady.

It is not surprising that one of her top agendas as first lady will be fighting cyberbullying since she was so often unjustly criticized on some news networks and in some stories on social media. Adults like Mrs. Trump can deal much better with the backlash on social media, but it is an entirely different story for some young people. Before the days of social media, kids knew who their bullies actually were. However, today persecutors hide on social media, and sometimes they do not even have a face or a name.

As hard and awkward as the teenage years really are, the bullies on social media can make sensitive young people feel even worse. Excessive bullying on social media may even cause some young people to engage in destructive patterns of behavior such as drugs and alcohol. In some extreme cases, some adolescents may even attempt to kill themselves.

There are teenagers who already suffer from psychological problems that cyberbullying only makes worse. Instead of getting good advice on social media, they get negative comments that may even make them fall into depression. What these troubled young people really need is kind words that will help them feel better about themselves and not unkind words that will hurt them even more. Even the cyberbullies themselves need help. What actually happened to those young people that turned them into cyberbullies? This is an issue that psychologists should address on social media and offer even more help to those who really need it.

Since Melania is a good mother to her son Barron, she worries about the world that he is growing up in. “We need to teach our youth American values: Kindness, honesty, respect, compassion, caring, understanding, cooperation,” said Mrs. Trump. This will certainly be a hard mission for Mrs. Trump. If some adults are often very cruel to each other, how can we expect the children to act differently?

The resilience that Mrs. Trump has shown throughout the 2016 political campaign will certainly help her to end cyberbullying once and for all. Even in her personal life, Mrs. Trump has shown us that she can deal with change very well. Melania Trump, who was born on April 26, 1970, came to New York in 1996 to further her career as a fashion model. Like many immigrants, she turned her American dream into reality as she landed covers on popular magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair.

It was through her work as a fashion model that she met the future President of the United States, Donald Trump, in 1998. In 2005, Melanie married Donald Trump in a sumptuous Palm Beach, Florida, wedding. In 2006, Melania had her son Barron William Trump, and one of the many ways that she celebrated the occasion was by becoming a U.S. citizen.

On January 20, 2017, Melania Trump became the First Lady of the United States. The majority of first ladies were born in the United States, but Melania was born in Slovenia. She shares something in common with former First Lady Louisa Adams, who was married to John Quincy Adams, the 6th President of the United States, who was born in London. One of the great skills that Mrs. Trump will have as a first lady is her ability to speak several languages. When important leaders come to visit the White House, she will be able to speak to some of them in their native language making them feel like they are at home. As a former model, Mrs. Trump will certainly set fashion trends that others are likely to follow. However, her only concerns will not just be about fashion. In her quest to fight cyberbullying, she will show young people that inner beauty is much more important than outer beauty.

