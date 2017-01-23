‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Opens Up About Her ‘Unfixable’ Marriage To Michael Shay

After months of silence, Scheana Shay is now opening up about her shocking split. In a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed more details about why her marriage to Michael Shay didn’t work out. Did his struggles with substance abuse prove too much for their relationship?

Radar Online reports that Scheana confirmed her husband’s disappearance to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Mike mysteriously went missing a week before the couple split and denied that he intentionally disappeared.

“He did [go missing],” Scheana admitted. “We didn’t speak for over a week. …he went to the studio one night and didn’t come back for over a week.”

Cohen then asked if the reality show had anything to do with their crumbling marriage. Mike’s problems with substance abuse were highlighted last season, leaving some to believe that it may have had an effect on their relationship.

“No. [That] had nothing to do with it,” she stated.

Before her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Scheana discussed Mike’s ongoing struggles with alcohol and prescription drugs. Although Mike’s addiction caused trouble in their marriage, it wasn’t the reason they decided to call it quits.

“We did couples therapy and as you saw last season on Vanderpump Rules, he did have the addiction with pills and once he quit that, things got a lot better. Then as you saw this season, once he quit drinking things got even better,” she explained. “But there were still things that happened outside of the pills and alcohol that I personally was never able to get over.”

Scheana, unfortunately, did not go into specific detail about what really caused their split. “I just didn’t think it was something that was fixable,” she added. “From three months into the marriage, if it wasn’t one thing it was another and we both decided amicably that this relationship wasn’t working anymore and a divorce was the way to go.”

Scheana and Mike announced their divorce back in November. They had only been married for two years. Despite a rough breakup and the fact that they no longer keep in touch, Scheana said that the breakup was amicable.

“Look, you’re happy. I’m happy. We can be happy for each other,” she shared. “If you need anything I’m here but it’s just kind of at the point where communication doesn’t need to be regular.”

As far as her dating life is concerned, E! News is reporting that Scheana is ready to move on and see other men. Not only is Scheana back in the dating game, but she’s hopeful that she’ll find the right person soon.

“I could say yesterday. I could say in three months. I don’t know. I feel differently all the time but I’m definitely open to finding love again,” she explained. “I feel like I’m on The Bachelor. Hey Nick Viall!”

She added, “I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy.”

Of course, Scheana isn’t completely over the breakup with Mike. In fact, she admitted that some days are more difficult than others. Whenever she gets sad, however, she eventually realizes that their marriage wasn’t meant to work out.

“That wasn’t my forever and I know I’ll get that one day and I’m just waiting for that day,” she said.

It isn’t known if Scheana is seeing a new man yet, though Bravo TV is reporting that she was spotted with a mystery man. The reality star shared several images on social media of a guy touching her knee and in her bed. While the photos sparked rumors of a new romance, Scheana says that she just likes “to keep people guessing.”

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]