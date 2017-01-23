Bella Hadid Hits The Runway Following News Of The Weeknd’s Relationship With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid may be in the midst of heartbreak, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to chase her dreams.

As The Weeknd’s new relationship with Selena Gomez continues to make headlines, the 20-year-old is focusing on her booming career in the world of modeling and recently took to the runway in Paris, France.

“Givenchy Couture..so much [love]. Thank you Riccy and congrats on another beautiful collection,” Bella Hadid wrote on Instagram on January 21, along with a photo of herself on the runway.

Bella Hadid landed in Paris days ago and has been seen spending time with her longtime friend Kendall Jenner, who is also in town for Paris’ Menswear Fashion Week 2017. In fact, over the weekend, photographers caught up with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner on the streets of Paris, where they were seen wearing matching see-through shirts.

Bella Hadid has been active on Instagram in the weeks since she learned of The Weeknd’s rumored romance with Gomez, whom he was seen kissing in Santa Monica earlier this month. In one of her recent photos, she was seen giving showing off her middle finger to the camera.

Bella Hadid dated for two years before splitting in November — weeks before they reunited on the runway during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Following their breakup, Hadid and The Weeknd were forced to come face-to-face with one another as Hadid walked in the show alongside her sister, Gigi, and several other models. Her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd performed one of his hit songs during the event.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd never addressed their split directly, but a short time after it was reported, a source claimed it was the distance between them that ultimately drove them apart.

“[Bella Hadid and The Weeknd] still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to The Weeknd told Us Weekly. “They really tried to make it work.”

At the time of their breakup, Gomez was rumored to be seeking treatment for struggles with anxiety and depression. However, weeks later, she and The Weeknd reportedly struck up a romance and spent the holidays together.

After The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were first seen together, Bella Hadid traveled to New York City, where she was seen spending time with her mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, and her sister Gigi Hadid.

“[Bella Hadid’s] been talking and texting with all her sisters but especially Gigi,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Bella has been leaning on her whole family. They’ve all rallied around her. Her mom and dad have both been amazing too, they’re always so supportive.”

In addition to her mother’s support in New York City, Bella Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer in Los Angeles, shared a sweet message to his daughter following the news of The Weeknd’s new relationship.

“Everyone is boosting [Bella Hadid] up, telling her not to take this personally. The love and support from her family and friends definitely helps but it’s going to take time to get over this,” the insider said.

In Mohamed Hadid’s post to Bella Hadid that featured a photo of the two of them on the red carpet together, he wrote, “Daddy’s little Girl. I love you to the moon and back one thousand and one times. @bellahadid you are the star that lights up the moon. You are the smile that wake up to every morning.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]