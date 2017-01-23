Stassi Schroeder Shares Controversial View: ‘Very Aware I’m About To Get Backlash’

Stassi Schroeder isn’t embarrassed to be a powerful woman, who is outspoken and will call people out from the drama they bring her way. Stassi made quite the impression during the first season of Vanderpump Rules, where she kept questioning whether Jax Taylor had cheated on her with someone else. During the show’s second season, Schroeder was vindicated as Jax admitted he had indeed cheated on her and lied to their entire group of friends.

While Stassi was a strong woman throughout the cheating scandal, some people would disagree with her about being strong. Instead, they would label Stassi as being a bully. So when she decided to share a post on Twitter this weekend about alpha females, she faced quite the criticism.

According to a new tweet, Stassi Schroeder is now revealing that she can relate to the content in the article because she sees herself as an alpha female. However, since she has been labeled a bully on this season of Vanderpump Rules, some people are wondering if she should perhaps rethink how she identifies feminism.

“I could not relate to this more. If you’re an assertive woman, READ THIS. (Very aware I’m about to get backlash),” Stassi Schroeder revealed on Twitter, while linking to an article that talked about alpha females being bossed around by men and how that linked to feminism.

“I’m a female boss (and have always been a leader); I’m not hated. Nor will I die alone. This is so bad it reads like satire. If you’d like insight into feminism, I’d love to share. Based on your recent ep. w/ Taylor, I’m afraid you’re sadly misinformed,” one person wrote in reply to Stassi Schroeder, while another person added, “Ive have had female bosses that are more respected and admired than their male counterparts because they are just better at their job.”

One person also pointed out that Stassi Schroeder doesn’t need to change things in her life, but needed to learn more about the proper definition of feminism, writing, “I love you. Please reconsider what you believe to be the definition of feminism. Simply means egalitarian. You are one. Embrace it.”

After reading through some of the comments, Stassi decided to defend her decision to share the article on Twitter. Maybe she got way too much feedback about how she wasn’t an alpha female for bringing other people down, including how she has treated Lala Kent on this season of Vanderpump Rules.

“The article I posted allowed for each reader to take away what she/he wanted from it. I’m proud to be an alpha female #MyTakeAway,” Stassi Schroeder revealed on Twitter after a few hours, defending her decision to share the article and calling herself an alpha female.

“It’s a shame when strong, confident women are always labeled as bitches or mean girls for speaking your mind,” one person wrote in reply to Schroeder, while another person added in relation to Vanderpump Rules, “Alpha females raise other females up and unless it’s Katie, you have tore down Kristen and Scheana. Call it Alpha but we know bully!”

Of course, it doesn’t help that Stassi Schroeder has been labeled a bully on this season of Vanderpump Rules. It’s no secret that she isn’t a fan of Lala Kent, but bringing other females down is not necessary the definition of being an alpha female. Perhaps Stassi should take some valuable advice from Lisa Vanderpump, who is a well-respected female in a world dominated by men.

Do you see Stassi Schroeder as an alpha female? Do you agree with the article and Stassi’s take on the content?

