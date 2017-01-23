People online have been closely following the case of Katie Rich, a former (or current) SNL writer who had her name removed from the SNL credits of the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, as reported by the Inquisitr. Whether or not this means that Katie was actually fired from SNL — or whether Rich was simply put on hiatus from SNL until the fervor over Katie’s tweet about 10-year-old Barron Trump being the country’s first homeschool shooter dies down — remains to be seen, because NBC isn’t talking about Katie.
‘SNL’ Removes Katie Rich From Writing Credits: https://t.co/HiYrOfqqte
— Arlene Miller (@TheGrammarDiva) January 23, 2017
As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Rich did not respond to their request for an interview — and NBC had “no comment” about Katie’s employment status. Therefore, it is not known whether or not the calls from people who’ve signed a Change.org petition calling for Rich’s firing from SNL and NBC have been successful or not. According to the NBC Universal Media Village website, Rich is still listed as one of the writers for SNL. Either Katie is listed therein because of Rich’s previous writing credits for the current season of SNL — or due to Katie’s writing credits with SNL since 2013. It could simply mean that the webmaster for that site hasn’t gotten around to deleting Katie’s name as a current writer for SNL from the website — as was done when Rich’s name was removed from the writing credits after the most recent SNL episode that aired on Saturday, January 21.
As noted by NBC, Katie is an Emmy Award-nominated writer — with Rich listed as one of those who won a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for SNL. As of this writing, the Change.org petition titled “NBC Fire Katie Rich” has gained more than 68,000 signatures.
Katie Rich Still Listed As ‘SNL’ Writer On NBC Media Website: Barron Trump Tweet Brings #FireKatieRich Petition – 68,000 Sigs
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Jim Bourg/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Win McNamee/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Elise Amendola/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Melania Trump, Barron William Trump
[Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Knauss, Barron Trump
[Image by Damian Dovarganes/AP Images]
-
Melania Knauss, Barron Trump
[Image by Damian Dovarganes/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Knauss, Barron Trump
[Image by Damian Dovarganes/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Elise Amendola/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Donald Melania Barron Trump
[Image by Wilfredo Lee/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Eric Trump, Lara Yunaska, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump, Kai Trump, Donald Trump III
[Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Melania Trump
[Image by Scott Roth/Invision/AP Images
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Knauss, Barron Trump
[Image by Damian Dovarganes/AP Images]
-
Donald Melania Barron Trump
[Image by Wilfredo Lee/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Donald Trump and Family Through The Years
[Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX]
-
Eric Trump, Lara Yunaska, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump, Kai Trump, Donald Trump III
[Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by Damian Dovarganes/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
GOP 2016 Convention
[Image by Paul Sancya/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
GOP 2016 Convention
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Knauss, Barron Trump
[Image by Damian Dovarganes/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
2016 Election Trump
[Image by John Locher/AP Images]
-
2016 Election Trump
[Image by John Locher/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Election 2016 Trump
[Image by Julie Jacobson/AP Images]
-
Election 2016 Trump
[Image by Julie Jacobson/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Barron Trump Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump,
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jim Bourg/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jim Bourg/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jim Bourg/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jim Bourg/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jim Bourg/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jim Bourg/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jim Bourg/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jim Bourg/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Eric Trump, Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer, Roy Blunt, Donald Trump Jr., Mike Pence, Jared Kushner, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Paul Ryan
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer, Roy Blunt, Donald Trump Jr., Mike Pence, Jared Kushner, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy, Nancy Pelosi
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron, Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron, Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Barron Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
The petition speaks about bullying in terms of what Katie tweeted about Barron.
“Ironically, following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, one of NBC’s employees Katie Rich, from SNL, tweeted about the President’s youngest son. Rich tweeting ‘Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.’ Three hours later she deleted her tweet. Barron Trump is a 10-year-old boy and Donald Trump’s youngest child with wife, Melania Trump. He attends the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in Manhattan. He is fluent in English and Slovene. Melania throughout the Trump campaign has said she wanted to keep Barron out of the public eye and as such Barron made a total of three appearances on his father’s campaign trail.”
Prior to Rich’s unfortunate tweet, Rosie O’Donnell faced backlash as well regarding her comments about Barron.
The petition touched on the criticism that Elizabeth Lauten received, as reported by the Washington Post, when Elizabeth criticized the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Obama. Lauten received heat by quipping about how Lauten felt the Obama daughters acted at the annual White House turkey pardon. Elizabeth even criticized their clothing choices. As a result, Lauten resigned from her role as communications director for Rep. Stephen Lee Fincher.
Now that the SNL writer who is Rich saw fit to tweet about Barron, the backlash against Katie was strong. One tweet — which was actually a comment on a different tweet — has caused Katie to go into hiding, deleting her Facebook and Twitter accounts. As a result, hashtags like #firekatierich and #SNLstopthehatedumpkate are mentioned in the petition.
President Trump can be seen in the top photo above, with wife Mrs. Melania Trump, and their son Barron. Mr. Trump was signing his cabinet nominations into law, on Friday, January 20, in the President’s Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington. It was the same day that Katie made her comment about Barron — one that Rich likely regrets.
Katie Rich Still Listed As ‘SNL’ Writer On NBC Media Website: Barron Trump Tweet Brings #FireKatieRich Petition – 68,000 Sigs
-
Melania Trump
[Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Mike Pence, Karen Pence
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
-
Trump Obama
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Obama
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Mike Pence, Karen Pence
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP Images]
-
Trump Obama
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
-
Fashion-Melania Trump-Photo Gallery
[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Paul Ryan
[Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by John Angelillo/UPI/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/Getty Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/Getty Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP and Getty Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP and Getty Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP and Getty Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP and Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
APTOPIX Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]
-
Melania Trump
[Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Win McNamee/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Win McNamee/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron, Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Barron, Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Mark A. Milley, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Donald Trump, James Mattis, Melania Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
-
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Jim Bourg/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
-
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]