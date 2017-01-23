Kate Middleton Pregnant? Third Royal Baby Could Be Announced ‘Soon’ [Report]

Is Kate Middleton pregnant? These rumors have been around for years — they literally started a couple of months after Princess Charlotte was born — and they do not seem to be going away anytime soon. Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t even hinted at preparing for baby No. 3, sources say that the couple does want another baby and that there could be an announcement soon.

According to Hollywood Take, there is some chatter about a possible baby bump on Kate Middleton — but even if you look closely at recent photos of her, her tummy is taut and there are no signs of a bump at all. Duchess Kate is very slender, per usual.

“Is Kate Middleton pregnant again? Maybe not, but the word is that Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge want to expand their family soon,” reports Hollywood Take.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have both said that they have their hands full with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but neither has closed the door on adding to their brood. Sources connected to the royal family say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously talked about wanting three children and that they still want to have another child.

As of now, Kate Middleton is focusing on her two kids and being a mother is her primary job, something that she enjoys very much.

Although Kate Middleton and Prince William originally decided to live at Anmer Hall in Norfolk to care for their young children, the family will be on the move this fall. According to Vanity Fair, the royal family of four will be moving into Kensington Palace after the summer.

“Their Royal Highnesses love their time in Norfolk and it will continue to be their home. From this autumn, however, the Duke and Duchess will increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace. As they have in recent years, their royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of the Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London,” reports Vanity Fair.

If Kate Middleton does become pregnant in the coming months, that could put a monkey wrench in the couple’s plan to move to London. Duchess Kate has gotten very sick both times that she was pregnant. She was hospitalized when she was pregnant with Prince George and was on bed rest for a while when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. A pregnancy right before a big move could be really tough for the family, which could mean that the couple will try to get pregnant before the summer (so that Kate Middleton will be well enough to travel in the fall) or that the two may wait until after their move.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have put a lot of effort into planning this move for their family and the fall of 2017 is the right time for them to head to London

“Preparations have been made over the past few years for this move, as their residence at Kensington Palace underwent a $6.5 million renovation recently. The move also means Prince William will officially give up his job as an air-ambulance pilot, after a two-year stint. Additionally, Prince George will transfer to Wetherby Pre-Preparatory School in London (where both William and Harry went), and Charlotte will start school at an undisclosed location in the city,” Vanity Fair reports.

Do you think Kate Middleton will be pregnant again this year? Do you think that Kate Middleton and Prince William want to have another baby soon?

