Jennifer Aniston Talks TV Return & Superhero Role After Being Trapped In Brad Pitt Divorce Drama

2016 provided Jennifer Aniston with the best of times (her marriage to doting husband Justin Theroux and career successes) and the worst of times (getting so repeatedly trapped in stories about her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s divorce that Theroux finally spoke up himself). Now Jennifer is dishing on her career and looking forward to the possibility in 2017 of heading back to the small screen that made her famous with Friends.

Even though Aniston currently is happily married to Justin, that didn’t stop the world from wondering what she thought after having been married to Pitt for five years prior to their divorce in 2005. So Theroux did the talking for Jennifer, reported People.

“As a child of divorce, all I can say is that’s terrible news for those children and that’s all you can really say,” said the 45-year-old actor, referring to Pitt’s and Jolie’s six children Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“It’s boring to sort of comment on anything else,” added Theroux. “People are having a bad time. That’s horrible.”

Chatting with Variety recently, Jennifer Aniston continued to skirt around directly discussing how she really feels about her ex-husband Brad’s divorce drama, but she did discuss her views on tabloids in general, which have continued to drag her into Pitt’s drama. The Friends actress also talked about the possibility of lighting up TV screens again.

Jennifer revealed that she has “always been advised not to respond, not to speak up, it’ll go away” when it comes to the tabloid headlines about everything from possible pregnancies to her marriage. But she got to the point where she felt frustrated, and so wrote an essay about it. However, Aniston isn’t sure that her essay made a difference.

“People still buy into it. They are consumers of this [tabloid] trash and they eat it up.”

Although Jennifer feels upset by the continuing “bullsh*t” in tabloids, she has a positive outlook when it comes to her future in the entertainment industry, and that includes television. Aniston revealed that she has an open door policy when it comes to opportunities to go back to TV.

“Yes, I would,” emphasized the actress. “I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is.”

As for her wish list for her future career, Jennifer knows what she wants, and that includes being “part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.” Aniston reflected on how she has changed since she was in her 20s, when just leaving home and traveling still seemed like an adventure.

“When you’re in your 20s, going away from home was an [adventure] — meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting,” recalled the actress. “Now it’s really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time.”

However, Jennifer does have some guidelines when it comes to future projects, and that’s choosing ones that promise a “good experience.” Without naming names, Aniston hinted that she’s had some experiences that weren’t quite so friendly.

“I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore.”

While setting those rules in place, Jennifer hasn’t lost her sense of humor, and Aniston recently revealed that she is up for the challenge of playing a superhero, reported Just Jared.

Chatting with her pal Chelsea Handler on an episode of her Netflix show Chelsea, Jennifer shared her enthusiasm for slipping into the costume of a female superhero.

“I would be psyched!” exclaimed Aniston.

“I would want to be the really uncoordinated superhero, because…I couldn’t take myself seriously leaping out of somewhere.”

Jennifer also emphasized her positive outlook for returning to television.

“Television is where it’s at,” stated the actress. “I really do believe that the shows are more interesting, there are more opportunities for women.”

Aniston recently revealed her message to all women, urging that women “support each other,” reported the Huffington Post.

While her essay addressed the tabloid headlines that repeatedly allege she is pregnant, Jennifer also addressed the general sexism that she believes prevails in these publications.

“The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing,” wrote the actress. “The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty.”

Consequently, Aniston urged everyone to stop buying these tabloids and instead focus on supporting each other.

“We have to support each other, especially at this time, to love each other, to support, and to be proud of women whatever your choice is in life,” summed up the actress.

