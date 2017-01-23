Kristen Doute Wants Out Of ‘Bully Label’ After Bullying Her Co-Stars On ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Kristen Doute may have quit SUR on a previous season of Vanderpump Rules because she couldn’t handle seeing her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, start a new relationship with Ariana Madix, but she never quit Vanderpump Rules. Many people have wondered why she continues to return to the show, especially since she’s no longer an employee of Lisa Vanderpump, but Kristen continues to be part of the group, as she has dated James Kennedy and she’s close friends with some of the current employees at SUR. “Crazy Kristen” from previous seasons may have matured a bit, but she isn’t exactly a calm and nice woman.

According to a new tweet, Kristen Doute is now revealing that she wants people to stop using the “bully” label that has been a theme on this season of Vanderpump Rules. While Kristen felt that James Kennedy and Lala Kent bullied Katie Maloney over her body during the first episode, Doute doesn’t feel she has done anything wrong as she’s been defending her friend. However, Doute, along with Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, have become the mean girls of this season of Vanderpump Rules and she herself has been labeled a bully for how she has handled the drama this season.

“If everyone could just calm their t*ts and stop abusing the word “bully” that would be fabulous,” Kristen Doute revealed on Twitter this weekend, clearly revealing that she’s tired of how people are treating her and her friends after seeing what happened over the past couple of months in Los Angeles.

Of course, Kristen Doute wasn’t pleased to hear how her ex-boyfriend and Lala Kent kept treating Katie for gaining some weight over the summer. But Doute seems to think it’s alright for her to say and do anything to defend her friend without really facing any consequences herself. Just because she’s defending her friend doesn’t mean she’s excused for being mean herself. And Vanderpump Rules viewers pointed this out to her when she asked for the “bully” label to be dropped.

“You’ve been bullying Lala Kent all season. You need to grow up and get a life. And you bullied Ariana Madix too!” one person replied to Kristen Doute, while another person added, “But 3 of you against 1 is bullying. Stassi makes you look like a coward and follower. She’s awful – she makes you awful too.”

It sounds like Kristen is tired of being linked to Lala Kent and James this season of Vanderpump Rules. Earlier in 2016, Doute gave an interview to PEOPLE magazine, where she revealed that she was disgusted with the way James and Lala kept attacking Katie over her body.

“The more popular social media becomes and the more outlets that we have, I feel like it’s just getting worse,” Kristen Doute revealed to PEOPLE magazine in a 2016 interview, revealing that she’s tired of how women are after one another all the time, explaining, “It’s very hurtful and I’ve had enough of it.”

“It was awful,” Kristen Doute explained of the first episode of Vanderpump Rules, where James Kennedy attacked Katie Maloney for not working on her summer body and even hinting that she may be pregnant, adding, “I mean, Katie’s a size 4. He’s going on and calling her overweight, it’s like what message are you sending to anyone who is a size 4 or bigger?”

What do you think of Kristen Doute’s tweet about dropping the bully label? Do you think she has a point or do you think she needs to look at her own behavior before throwing daggers at her Vanderpump Rules co-stars about being bullies?

