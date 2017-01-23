Predictions for Oscar Nominations 2017

Oscar nominations for this year will be impacted by a group of 683 people, in which 46 percent women and 41 percent people of color are coming together for the first time in Academy Awards’ history for the selection process. Before this inclusion, the stats were at 25 percent women and 8 percent people of color who were part of the nomination committee. Academy has been criticized in past for its lack of inclusivity in past. Will this affect the Oscar nominations for this year? On Tuesday, we will see the result of this shift as the nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced. 2017’s Oscar Nominations will be announced via live stream instead of the pre-dawn conference at its Beverly Hills headquarters on 24th January. Use of digital platforms is to engage and attract a broader audience by the Academy.

From Chris Rock’s jibe at last year’s Oscar of ‘White People’s Choice Awards’ to Twitter hashtags like #OscarsSoWhite Academy seemed to be finally acknowledging the racial controversy and this year’s Oscar nominations are highly anticipated to witness that change.

Among the Best Picture contenders, favorites among critics and viewers alike are La La Land and Moonlight. These two films stand in stark contrast to each other yet received critical acclaim widely. Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures and Arrival are also expected to get a nomination in this category.

In the Best Actor category, Casey Affleck and Denzel Washington are the strong contenders. Ryan Gosling is expected to get a nomination along with Andrew Garfield and Viggo Mortensen.

For Best Actress nominations, Emma Stone for La La Land, Natalie Portman for Jackie, Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Amy Adams for Arrival are expected to be in the running. Fifth place has a legitimate shot to be either Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins or Annette Bening for 20th Century Women.

Mahershala Ali(Moonlight) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals are top contenders for the Best Supporting Actor category. Other nominees are expected to include Dev Patel for Lion, Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water and Lucas Hedges for Manchester by the Sea.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, it is Viola Davis for her fantastic performance in Fences who will definitely get a nomination. Other contenders are expected to be Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea, Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures and Nicole Kidman for Lion.

For Best Original Screenplay, Manchester by the Sea, La La Land, Hell or High Water, The Lobster and Captain Fantastic remain the favorites. Moonlight and Loving are expected to compete with other adapted screenplay like Fences, Lion and Nocturnal Animals.

Best Director will be a tight race. Barry Jenkins for Moonlight and Damien Chazelle for La La Land have an assured nomination. Kenneth Lonergan(Manchester by the Sea), Martin Scorsese(Silence) and Dennis Villeneuve(Arrival) have a good shot at getting a nomination.

La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea will be competing for the maximum number of nominations for a film. La La Land has been receiving raving appreciation since its release. This year a musical can sweep all major categories and lock the spot for the Best Picture since Gigi in 1958.

Moonlight is a close contender to La La Land. African-American coming-of-age drama is critic’s favorite to win major nominations.

Machester by the Sea, another critics’ favourite, has not received the same adoration from the audiences. Whether or not this drama engulfed in grief has takers in the Academy is yet to be seen.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 2017 Academy Awards that will be aired on 26th February.