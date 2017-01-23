Did Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Olivia Munn Just Diss His Family On Instagram?

Aaron Rodgers and his team, the Green Bay Packers, were eliminated from Super Bowl contention during yesterday’s NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons, but because of his ongoing family feud, he remains in the headlines.

Last summer, as Aaron Rodgers prepared for his 2016-2017 season with the Packers, his brother, Jordan Rodgers, was seen starring alongside his now-fiancee Jojo Fletcher in The Bachelorette, where a number of members of his family discussed their private issues.

During Jordan Rodgers’ hometown date with Jojo Fletcher in Chico, California, he and his father were seen chatting about their estrangement from Aaron Rodgers. However, rather than reveal the exact reason for their dispute, the quarterback’s father, Ed, simply said, “Fame can change you.”

A short time later, a Us Weekly report suggested that Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend, Olivia Munn, was at the center of his family feud. As the report revealed, Rodgers and Munn began dating in early 2014, and her meetings with his family haven’t gone well in the years since.

Olivia Munn “has a strong personality and every meeting she has had with them has gone badly,” the source noted last August. “The family says [Aaron Rodgers] stopped talking to them, while Aaron says they don’t talk because his family doesn’t like Olivia.”

Added a Munn source, “[Aaron Rodgers] makes his own decisions and wouldn’t be swayed by Olivia.”

While Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have stayed silent about his family feud and how she may be involved, rumors continue to swirl, and days ago, another Us Weekly source claimed the Rodgers family doesn’t trust the actress.

“[Aaron Rodgers] is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told the magazine. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Throughout the recent holiday season, Olivia Munn was often targeted by fans online, who feel that she is the reason behind his personal struggles. They’ve even requested she allow Rodgers to see his family, as if she has banned him from doing so.

While Olivia Munn has yet to address the online backlash, she shared a post on Instagram after Sunday’s loss which may have taken to be a diss.

“So proud of this team,” read Munn’s message. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

In response to the post, several fans weighed in on Aaron Rodgers’ estrangement from his family.

“Ya know what’s good for the soul? Family,” one person wrote.

“Don’t you feel bad that [Aaron Rodgers] doesn’t talk to his family because of you?” wondered another.

In other Aaron Rodgers news, Tom Brady was recently accused of taking a shot at his fellow quarterback after his team, the New England Patriots, scored a big win against the Pittsburg Steelers on Sunday night. Although Brady didn’t mention Rodgers at all, his public shoutout to several members of his family, including his wife, Gisele Bundchen, seemed to be an indirect diss to some.

“Aaron Rodgers out here having family issues and Tom Brady shouts everyone out including his sisters,” a fan wrote on Twitter after Brady’s post-game interview.

“Tom Brady shouting out all of his family members is a low-key shot at Aaron Rodgers’s situation,” noted a second fan.

