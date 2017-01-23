Jack Black Likens Donald Trump To Charlie Sheen When He Was On His ‘Winning’ Kick

Actor Jack Black was at the Sundance Festival this weekend, when he was at the Variety Studio to promote his new film, The Polka King. Black is the star of the film, playing s polka sensation who ran a Ponzi scheme. Then the conversation turned to politics and the Sundance Women’s March and Trump becoming president. Black then moved to Donald Trump’s obsession with women, and likened him to Charlie Sheen back in 2011, when he went around, yelling “Winning!”

Back during the time he told the public he had “tiger blood,” Charlie Sheen said that he was on a bender, and he torched his career using drugs and drink, going off the rails, said the Inquisitr. Sheen admits that after he found out about his HIV status, he went on a “suicide run” with crack cocaine, and heavy alcohol consumption. Despite that behavior, Sheen says that when he started taking his HIV drugs, he stuck to the regimen. He says he stopped taking illicit drugs, he still drinks.

Sundance Film Festival: Just what is #ThePolkaKing starring Jack Black? https://t.co/tItHfGJ1n2 — world of wongie (@WorldOfWongie) January 23, 2017

PageSix said that Jack Black said that the superior and narcissistic behavior of Donald Trump is like Charlie Sheen at that time that he was using crack and drinking, tanking his career, and not caring if he lived or died. Black said that Trump’s obsession with winning, and being right takes away from the important job at hand.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Charlie Sheen Finally Admits He Was ‘Not Responsible’ Before His…

Charlie Sheen Explains That His 2011 Behavior Was A ‘Suicide Run…

Charlie Sheen Fires Back, Calls Ex Fiancee ‘Extortionist’ – The Inquisitr

President Obama’s Half Brother To Be Trump Guest At Vegas Debate

Black was on the panel with Jenny Slate and Willie Garson. Black said that people need to work together, and not have someone putting themselves apart, striving to win.

“We’ve got to start thinking globally. We’re going to be working together, if we’re going to survive, if the human race, if this species is going to survive. Yeah, America first is fine, in terms of finances, but we’ve got to stop thinking that way. It’s not a Monopoly game where the rich billionaire wins the game. It’s about the world working together, and it’s got to happen soon.”

Garson suggests that Trump “winning” indicates that someone else must be losing.

“This whole concept of winning, what do you mean winning? At the expense of what? Winning, implied, is someone losing … this is insanity.”

Black says that people need to realize that when Charlie Sheen was obsessed with winning, he was using drugs heavily.

“Who else has been talking about winning obsessively lately? Oh yeah. Charlie Sheen. When he was on crack.” Where are we where the president and Charlie Sheen are on the same exact page?”

This is actually pretty funny, and maybe apt: Jack Black compares Donald Trump to Charlie Sheen https://t.co/Lu5dSBjAit via @pagesix — John Turner (@parkdale) January 23, 2017

Vanity Fair believes that the comparison that Jack Black made between President Donald Trump and Charlie Sheen is compelling, and that constantly talking about “America First” sounds a lot like Sheen’s rant “#winning.” Black had partnered up with Stephen Colbert back in 2015 to create a mock video of the kind of music used on a political campaign, when they wrote and made a video of a song called “My Kind of U.S.A,” that included a country twang, a la Toby Keith. The song was a parody that made fun of phrases like “winning,” and “Make America Great Again.”

Jack Black has aired his views on President Trump https://t.co/yN2CTwbkGZ — Mohamed Naseer (@MDVnaseer) January 23, 2017

While at the Sundance Film Festival, Jack Black wore a hat he created that read “Make America Rage Again,” which indicated that people shouldn’t just go with the flow, but rather, say what’s on their individual minds.

Do you think Jack Black has a point, comparing Charlie Sheen to President Donald Trump?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]