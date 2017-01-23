‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Spoilers: Official Title Has Been Revealed, Does It Foreshadow Luke Skywalker’s Death?

The biggest of all the Star Wars Episode VIII spoilers, of course, is the title of the newest installment in the series. And while there was a lot of speculation going around for the longest time, the official title has just been released for the new film, and needless to say, fans the world over are celebrating.

It’s official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

Warning: this post contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers.

According to the latest Star Wars Episode VIII spoilers from Slash Film, the official title for Episode 8 is The Last Jedi.

The outlet posted an official statement by Lucasfilm about the new title, in which the company credited the legion of Star Wars fans for their decision to release the title earlier than anticipated.

“We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI. THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.”

Who is the last jedi? is Rey the last jedi? but the plural for jedi is also jedi so this can refer to more than one jedi pic.twitter.com/xCnxVpjCek — Jihane (@wakandaho) January 23, 2017

Fans who are concerned that The Last Jedi is foreshadowing the death of Luke Skywalker need to remember that the word “Jedi” is both singular and plural. And, for that reason, fans needn’t speculate if Luke Skywalker will be alive or dead by the end of the film, according to the latest Star Wars Episode VIII spoilers from Gizmodo.

There is also some speculation, according to the same outlet, that the fate of Rey is in question — and that’s something else that we, as fans, needn’t worry about either. We’ll recall that when last we left our intrepid heroes, they were in the process of Jedi apprenticeship — Rey, after an exhaustive search that flung her halfway across the galaxy and into the arms of The Resistance, found Luke Skywalker and handed him his lightsaber, expressing her interest in becoming a Jedi and training with the Jedi master.

when u return the Jedi v when u the last Jedi pic.twitter.com/ZsrXqJ6ZqF — Mac (@Damac1214) January 23, 2017

And that, according to the latest Star Wars Episode VIII spoilers from ComingSoon.net, will most likely be the focus of the new film. Lucasfilm has also made clear that this film is yet another installment of the “Skywalker saga,” so we can expect that a lot of our favorite characters will be around for this film, and for Episode 9.

It has been confirmed that, in addition to Daisy Ridley (who plays Rey) and Mark Hamill (who, of course, plays Luke Skywalker) returning, the rest of our favorites will be back, as well: John Boyega is back as Finn, Oscar Isaac is back as Poe Dameron, Andy Serkis is back as the voice of Supreme Leader Snoke, and Domnhall Gleeson is back as General Armitage Hux. Also, the late Carrie Fisher will be featured in the film as General Princess Leia Organa Solo, and Adam Driver will be back as her son, Kylo Ren. Finally, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, and Kelly Ann Tran will be making their debut in as-yet-unspecified roles.

What do you think of these latest Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers? Do you like the title of the new film?

Leave your thoughts about the latest Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]