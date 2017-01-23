‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 4: The Women Face Off And Are At Each Other’s Throats Tonight As Four Go Home

Only 15 women remain heading into episode four of the 2017 season of The Bachelor, and that means Nick Viall is already halfway through sending them home. Far too many still remain for him to find true love, though, and he has to send 14 more home before all is said and done. This week, the group heads to Wisconsin and things are starting to get snippy as the woman began being a bit confrontational and standing up for themselves.

Everyone thought they knew who the villain was in 2017, but could Taylor step up and challenge that title?

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

First things first, ABC did it once again last week with pushing the rose ceremony off to the next week. It seems to be their new trend, but things will begin with it tonight as Viall sends home:

Christen Whitney

Brittany Farrar

Episode four of The Bachelor takes place in Wisconsin, but it was originally set to be taped in South Carolina. Reality Steve is reporting that Hurricane Matthew, back in October, forced the taping to be moved up to Milwaukee, and it didn’t make things much better.

During this episode, there will be a number of guests showing up and that include a number of Viall’s friends, their wives, and even one of his old flames. Not only does his ex-girlfriend show up with her husband and kids, but she shows up during Nick’s 1-on-1 date with Danielle L.

Things go well for Danielle L. anyway as she does end up with a rose and is safe from being eliminated this week. Not only did she get a rose, but she was able to go to a Chris Lane concert to boot.

After this date, Viall heads out to the farm for a group date with 13 women and some very stereotypical farm and Wisconsin competitions. There is cheese rolling and cow milking and all kinds of stuff like that which leads to Kristina receiving the rose from all the women there.

During the after-party, though, there is plenty of drama as Vanessa calls Danielle L. “fake” which is strange since they had appeared close up until this point. As expected, this is not going to sit well with Danielle and it brings some new arch-enemies to the surface.

The final date of episode four will have Viall and Raven Gates going to the soccer game of the leading man’s sister Bella. After that, they head over to a little old-school fun at Skateland where his uncle and other members of his family join in, and it leads to a rose for Raven.

Nick’s adorable little sister returns to weigh in on one of the girls! #TheBachelor https://t.co/YBRqrQzsSl pic.twitter.com/zio6TA3ZD9 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 22, 2017

While it’s always fun to see what happens on the dates each week on The Bachelor, the real intriguing stuff in episode four happens near the end.

From here, the cocktail party will bring about a good bit more drama and yet another confrontation. This time, it is going to be between Corinne and Taylor where things get personal. Taylor decides to bring her mental health counselor job into play and begins giving her full opinions of the other ladies, but the villain isn’t having it.

After Taylor calls Corinne “emotionally unintelligent,” things are going to get ugly. Sure, some of the other women will take offense, but between these two is where the true battle will begin.

By the end of the night, the main man has to send a few of the ladies home and at the rose ceremony elimination, he does just that as the journey is over for:

Sarah Vendal

Astrid Loch

Please remember that the dates listed for each showing are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place this season.

Even though there are only 13 women remaining, the most drama is still yet to come. No-one is letting the whole “nanny” thing, and the IB Times pointed that out by one fan even creating a GoFundMe account to free her from the clutches of Corinne.

So many fans are confused as to why Viall has kept her around considering she is so much trouble and wants to start nothing but drama. For anyone that has ever watched the show before, it is pretty obvious that something more will come from this encounter between the villain and Taylor. ABC will waste no time either as next week’s episode has them face off once again.

ABC obviously loved the fact that Taylor went after the villain of this season because they made sure to put the “maturity” comment at the front in this week’s preview. This is the kind of drama they live for, but it isn’t always the kind that fans of the series want. Still, has Taylor found a way to draw spotlight onto her even if it means going to the dark side?

It was only a matter of time until the women started trying to separate themselves from the rest of the pack on The Bachelor At the beginning, there are just far too many contestants for anyone to take over the spotlight, even though Corinne Olympios certainly tried. Now, not only are the lovely ladies standing up for themselves, but they are getting in the faces and under the skin of others as they try to make Nick Viall notice them only.

