NBC To Remain Hush On Writer’s Cruel Remark About Barron Trump Despite People’s Petition To Fire Her

A Saturday Night Live representative announced that NBC won’t comment on its writer’s now-deleted tweet attacking President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron, who is recently the subject of uncalled-for jokes and taunts online.

Katie Rich tweeted that Barron “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” She was immediately criticized for taking aim at the child. Apart from deleting her tweet, she similarly took down her social media pages.

A Change.org petition also surfaced urging the network to terminate the writer who’s been working for SNL since 2013. At the time of writing, the petition already garnered more than 36,000 signatures. Even NBCUniversal’s page was not spared from the wrath of social media users. Many argue that the network should aspire to become a positive influence to people and not the other way around.

Numerous posts have emerged defending Barron from Internet bullies. One Facebook post went viral for it asked people to spare the child from hate.

“Some of you liberals (that are celebrity status) go on and on about peace, hope and love, and yet you spew hatred out the other side of your hypocritical mouth. Tonight, when you tuck your children into bed, look them in the eyes and ask yourself, ‘could I say these things to my baby?'”

She urged people to be more careful of the words they’re churning out because at the end of the day, Barron is a child who didn’t ask to be in the spotlight.

“Whether you like or dislike the Trumps- this is their ten year old son. He is still growing and words hurt. Words have the potential to form a person while they are growing into their adult years. Would you say these things to your own child? NO child deserves to be talked to in such a manner. Don’t be a hypocrite. His name is Barron Trump. He is a child. He is to be respected and he is off limits!”

The one who wrote the post pointed out the inaccuracy in the SNL writer’s tweet. As opposed to the tweet, Barron is not actually homeschooled for he is attending the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, Barron’s schooling is the reason why he and mom Melania won’t relocate to the White House right away. They will be in New York for another six months until the end of the school year.

It’s been 54 years since a boy resided in the White House. Prior to Barron, the last presidential son who lived in the house was John F. Kennedy Jr.

If there’s someone who knows how tough it is to have politician parents, it’s Chelsea Clinton and this knowledge prompted her to also stand up for Barron. After the President’s inauguration on Friday, the 36-year-old shared on Twitter that “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid.”

Chelsea further said that standing up for kids likewise equates to opposing policies that are detrimental to children. She and Ivanka Trump are good friends although in a recent interview with 20/20, Ivanka admitted that they haven’t talked yet after the election.

“She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after. I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”

The mother-of-three told People in July last year that though they’re both “incredibly supportive” of their parents, their respect for each other would remain intact. Chelsea echoes her sentiments for she told the website that at the end of the day, “friendship is always more important than politics.”

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]