Climate Change: Weather Channel Founder Says That Al Gore’s Movie Sequel Could Be Another ‘Scientific Monstrosity’

Weather Channel co-founder John Coleman is no fan of Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth or its follow-up, An Inconvenient Sequel, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week and will go into full release this summer

A critic of Obama administration policy in this area, Coleman, 82, has long held that there is no scientific proof behind man-made climate change. In an October 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly on her former Fox News show, he argued that man-made climate change is a myth and “bad, bad science.”

“In 2006, An Inconvenient Truth became one of the top-grossing docs of all time, earning $50 million worldwide. It also and won the Oscar that year for best documentary,” Breitbart News detailed.

In this essay, John Coleman characterizes global warming as “a scam.”

The environmental movement originally sounded the alarm over global cooling, and then global warming, prior to the climate change appellation. The Obama White House, which pushed for various regulatory and policy initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adopted “climate disruption” as its new descriptor in a report called the “National Climate Assessment.”

Upon Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the nation’s 45th president, Twitter exploded when the White House website climate change material disappeared and was replaced by the new administration’s “American First Energy Plan.” The plan calls for lifting burdensome regulations; accessing untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves in the U.S.; implementing clean coal technology; and seeking energy independence from Middle East oil producers.

“Responsible stewardship of the environment” goes hand-in-hand with the new energy policy, the page also explains.

The Obama climate change information is permanently recorded in the National Archives, however.

In an interview with skeptic website Climate Depot, John Coleman — a former TV weatherman who earned a journalism degree rather than one in meteorology or climatology — indicated that neither Gore film is among his favorites.

“Gore’s Hollywood friends are giving his blatantly unscientific scare predictions a new platform. We have been horrified that Gore’s first scientific monstrosity has been shown as factual in schools throughout the world for all these years while our presentations in rebuttal have been generally ignored by educators and the liberal biased media….It is deeply depressing to hear that a new Al Gore movie on climate change will debut at actor Robert Redford’s Sundance film festival. Thousands of scientists have debunked the horrid science fiction in his first film, An Inconvenient Truth. Gore keeps making billions and miseducating millions and the media keeps spreading wild science-fiction claims on a daily basis.”

Coleman added that a new film called Climate Hustle produced by the nonprofit Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow provides an alternative and more scientifically accurate view of climate change, in his opinion.

Describing Al Gore, the former vice-president under Bill Clinton, as “a man of integrity and passion,” liberal website Vox gave An Inconvenient Sequel less than a ringing endorsement.

“Unfortunately, the filmmaking is, alas, not very good. Directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk are trying to tell a story, but I can’t quite make out what it is — the movie’s structure is all over the place. Sometimes, it’s like watching a PBS special about Al Gore, in which he reminisces about the highs and lows of his political career and what drives him. Sometimes, it’s more like watching taped lectures…”

The reviewer also theorizes that “the movie was obviously hastily modified after Trump’s win in November, and the film grimly forces viewers to remember that Trump has always dismissed the idea of climate change wholesale, and pledged during his campaign to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement.”

The new movie also outlines how Gore helped pave the way for the approval on December 12, 2015, of the Paris Agreement on greenhouse gas mitigation, according to Vox.

“Trump once suggested that climate change is a ‘hoax created by China’ to disrupt the U.S. economy and harm American business,” the Daily Caller noted.

In late November, President Trump said he had an open mind about the Paris climate agreement, suggesting that the U.S. may not pull out after all.

“The pact, reached last December, includes non-binding greenhouse gas limits that each country determined for itself. President Obama, a key figure in reaching the deal, pledged the United States to cut its emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025,” the Hill explained.

Obama’s successor added that there may be some connection between climate change and man-made activity.

“Some, something. It depends on how much,” Trump said.

In addition to John Coleman and other like-minded skeptics who are pouring cold water on global warming, as it were, Dr. Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, has also become a vocal critic of the climate change agenda. Influential scientist, futurist, and inventor. Dr. James Lovelock, often called the godfather of the environmental movement, has walked back his previous doom-and-gloom predictions of an impending global warming climate change catastrophe.

