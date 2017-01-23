‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Explains NDA Amid Twitter Feud With Stassi Schroeder, Will She Attend The Season 5 Reunion?

Lala Kent and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars remain at odds, despite her recent exit from the series.

Just weeks after Kent announced she would no longer be participating in filming, she and her co-star, Kristen Doute, were reportedly involved in an incident at SUR Restaurant, where Kent was meeting with a few friends.

Following months of rumors regarding her allegedly married boyfriend, Lala Kent was confronted with a reportedly drunk Kristen Doute, who allegedly attempted to have her removed from the restaurant by manager Peter Madrigal. According to Lala Kent, she and her crew attempted to avoid further incident with Doute by leaving the table where they were seated and heading to somewhere new.

“They gave us the private area and we’re all sitting down having drinks and Kristen decides to make her way over and basically starts yelling at me saying, ‘This is not your show, get the f**k off my show, you’re a stupid w***e,'” Lala Kent recalled to Page Six. “I didn’t know whether to laugh, like as if it were serious, so I kept telling her to go away.”

Later in the night, Kristen Doute reportedly taunted Lala Kent as she left the restaurant. However, she hasn’t let the altercation bother her and continues to stay positive about where her career is headed.

Although Lala Kent has moved on from the reported incident, her co-star has not, and after Kristen Doute shared a number of posts online in an attempt to share her side of the story, Stassi Schroeder spoke out. According to a report by OK! Magazine days ago, Schroeder posted a statement to her Twitter page in which she slammed Lala Kent for riding her coattails and noted Kent’s efforts to have her co-stars sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

While the idea was completely out of line to Schroeder, Lala Kent claims the agreement isn’t as outlandish as her co-star has made it seem.

“The NDA is something my team and I drafted up after a friend of a friend filmed me while I was in the bathtub naked, obviously, and I had a few drinks, and to me, I can’t believe the rest of the cast doesn’t have this,” Lala Kent explained to Page Six. “It basically states that you can’t record me or post anything without my knowledge, that’s it.”

Lala Kent also confirmed that the agreement didn’t have anything to do with her mysterious boyfriend, who has been discussed but not identified during several episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5.

“It has nothing to do with my man. It has everything to do with me. I can’t believe it was made into such a big deal,” she said. “I sat there with my lawyer, my publicist, and my manager and we all came up with this and said this is what it is.”

As the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules continues to play out on Bravo TV, the cast is preparing to film the reunion special in February. As for Lala Kent’s possible appearance during the special, she told Page Six she was undecided about being a part of the show.

“I keep going back and forth with it and now that I’ve watched this season, I’m letting these people off way too easily,” Lala Kent noted. “The way that I’ve been treated this season is absolutely not OK and if they want to act like they don’t have skeletons in their closet, I can definitely show everybody that they do.”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]