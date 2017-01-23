Kenya Moore On Matt Jordan: ‘I’ve Seen Too Much And I Know Too Much’ About His Problems

Kenya Moore has been vocal about her relationship with Matt Jordan, especially when it comes to why things didn’t work out. When they were dating last year, Kenya didn’t tweet or share too much about their relationship. And on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans are learning that the reason why she’s been keeping a low profile is because things were not exactly perfect between them. Moore did open up about their dramatic trip to Mexico, where Matt flipped out, broke her sunglasses and kicked in a hotel door. But it sounds like this violent outburst is just one of many.

According to a new Starcasm report, Kenya Moore opened up about her former relationship with Jordan on a podcast last week. Moore visited The B. Scott Show, and here, she was confronted with questions about her former boyfriend. Of course, Kenya has talked about Matt’s issues before, where he was forced to defend himself on social media. During the podcast, Kenya was asked various questions about Matt, but she didn’t dish all of the juicy dirt on him. Instead, she revealed that she had no idea what would make him lash out at her so much.

“You know what, honestly, I’ve never seen him do drugs. He doesn’t smoke. He doesn’t excessively drink. I can’t say [his anger] is from steroids because I don’t have any proof of that. I’ve only heard what other people have speculated — but I’m not going to say someone’s doing drugs when I don’t have proof of it,” Kenya Moore revealed during the podcast interview, according to Starcasm, sharing that she doesn’t know what it is going on with him to make him act out.

Kenya Moore’s New Home Destroyed By Ex Matt Jordan READ MORE: https://t.co/Qvw6IsEqiA pic.twitter.com/ePd6zJ0vCK — DallasBlack.com (@DallasBlackcom) January 11, 2017

Moore has revealed once before that she thinks he has some severe anger issues. And this has been apparent on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as he trespassed onto her property and broke her garage door twice. During his second visit, he also broke the back window of her car and even tried to smash a backdoor.

Even though Kenya has forgiven him once during their relationship, as seen during the first episode of this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she doesn’t want to continue to forgive his bad behavior. And many of her followers have urged her to leave the relationship behind so she doesn’t become a battered person.

“He has done so much. Love is not enough,” Kenya Moore explained during the podcast interview about what Matt could do to get back into her good graces, according to Starcasm, adding, “Admit to lying, admit to not being honest about what everything was. Having some real intense therapy for a while. I don’t think that it’s immaturity anymore. I think there are other things at play. I’ve seen too much and I know too much. And some things I will never say because I think that you have to draw a line some place — especially when you’ve ever had love for someone you’re gonna hold their deepest, darkest, secrets. And I will always do that. I will never betray him that way. And if he wants to talk about those things, I will allow him to talk about it. But I will never talk about it.”

This isn’t the first time that Moore has hinted that fans don’t know everything Matt has done throughout their relationship. It has previously been revealed that he was arrested several times and Kenya even paid his bail one time. Maybe she wants to protect him to a certain extent, as he didn’t sign up for a reality show.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s decision to reveal that Matt may be doing more than fans have seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]