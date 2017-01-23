Patriots Vs. Falcons Super Bowl 51 Odds & Facts: Head-To-Head History Comparison — Brady Undefeated Vs. Ryan, Falcons

Now that we know the Patriots vs. Falcons Super Bowl match-up is set, it’s time to look into these two teams a bit deeper as we try to uncover who will win the big game two weeks from now.

Tom Brady and the Patriots we know about.

New England has ruled the AFC conference for over a decade, and they have been in the last six straight AFC Conference championship games, and they have won four Super Bowl titles under the leadership of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. The Patriots seemingly change wideouts, running backs, and defensive stars and just keep winning.

If you live in New England or are just a Patriots fan, winning never gets old. However, if you aren’t a fan of Brady, the Pats, or all of their winning ways, you can’t wait to see them fall.

If you are on that end of the stick, you are probably starting a two-week run of turning into the world’s biggest Atlanta Falcons fan! Well, just like with the rest of the NFL, Brady and company have had their way with Atlanta, however, when they meet on February 5 in Houston, it will be for something most fans will remember a lot more than a regular season game — it’s for a World Championship.

According to a NESN report, Tom Brady is undefeated against the Atlanta Falcons. In Brady’s 17-year NFL career, the former Michigan Wolverine has yet to lose to the Falcons, compiling a 4-0 record.

The last meeting took place back in 2013 in the Georgia Dome down in Atlanta and was a barn burner. Brady and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan combined for nearly 800 yards passing and 1,000 yards of total offense in the 30-23 New England win.

Brady connected for 316 yards and two touchdowns in that game, while Atlanta’s Matt Ryan threw for 421 yards and two scores. That could be what we will see once again when these two collide in Super Bowl 51.

Brady has averaged nearly 300 yards (298) per contest against the Falcons, and even more impressively, he has only thrown one interception in those four games.

As for Matt Ryan, he is a much better quarterback now than he was back then.

Ryan is a flat-out stud, and a win over New England in Super Bowl 51 would put him in the conversation as one of the best ever. ESPN indicates that Ryan might be one of the most credentialed quarterbacks in NFL history to make his first Super Bowl start. “Matty Ice,” as he is referred to by his teammates, has thrown for more passing yards in his career (37,701) than any other quarterback making his first start in the title game.

Ryan has also tasted victory against 30 of the NFL’s 32 teams during the regular season or playoffs in his career. And, of course, you guessed it, one of the two squads he has failed to defeat is the New England Patriots.

Ryan is 0-2 against the Patriots in his career so far, but if he only defeats New England once in his career, the perfect time would be a week from this Sunday in Super Bowl 51.

Las Vegas sports books are leaning towards Tom Brady to continue undefeated vs. Atlanta as they have installed the Patriots as three-point favorites in Super Bowl 51. The over/under number is currently 58.

A few quick Super Bowl facts to keep in mind as the big game approaches. It hasn’t been a good omen to enter the big game as a favorite. In four of the last five Super Bowls, the favorite has lost the game out right, while three of the last four meetings have gone over the point total.

Below is a look at the complete list of results between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

September 24, 1972 : Patriots 21, Falcons 20 – at New England

: Patriots 21, Falcons 20 – at New England December 4, 1977 : Patriots 26, Falcons 10 – at Atlanta

: Patriots 26, Falcons 10 – at Atlanta September 14, 1980 : Falcons 37, Patriots 21 – at New England

: Falcons 37, Patriots 21 – at New England October 30, 1983 : Falcons 24, Patriots 13 at Atlanta

: Falcons 24, Patriots 13 at Atlanta November 2, 1986 : Patriots 25, Falcons 17 – at New England

: Patriots 25, Falcons 17 – at New England October 15, 1989 : Falcons 16, Patriots 15 – at Atlanta

: Falcons 16, Patriots 15 – at Atlanta November 29, 1992 : Falcons 34, Patriots 0 – at Atlanta

: Falcons 34, Patriots 0 – at Atlanta October 1, 1995 : Falcons 30, Patriots 17 – at Atlanta

: Falcons 30, Patriots 17 – at Atlanta November 8, 1998 : Falcons 31, Patriots 10 – at New England

: Falcons 31, Patriots 10 – at New England November 4, 2001 : Patriots 24, Falcons 10 – at Atlanta

: Patriots 24, Falcons 10 – at Atlanta October 9, 2005 : Patriots 31, @Falcons 28 – at Atlanta

: Patriots 31, @Falcons 28 – at Atlanta September 27, 2009 : @Patriots 26, Falcons 10 – at New England

: @Patriots 26, Falcons 10 – at New England September 29, 2013: Patriots 30, @Falcons 23 – at Atlanta

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]