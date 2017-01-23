Javi Marroquin Girlfriend: How ‘Teen Mom’ Experienced His Time On Tinder

Javi Marroquin hasn’t hidden the fact that he didn’t want to get a divorce from Kailyn Lowry. Javi revealed that he really wanted to stay married, keep building on their relationship and continue having children. Marroquin was ready to become the sole provider for his family, while Kailyn stayed at home to take care of their children and possibly have a third child. But she didn’t want this for herself and she decided that they wanted different things. Lowry filed for divorce, but Javi was ready to find love again. Shortly after returning home from the Air Force in Qatar, he was rumored to be dating again.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he’s trying to date again and he made a Tinder profile for a few minutes. Sadly, it didn’t take long for him to get plenty of requests, so it sounds like the social network isn’t the place for him to find love. Maybe Javi is having a hard time determining whether these women want to date him because of who he is or because he’s famous from being on Teen Mom.

“So I got tinder for 5 minutes. Worst idea ever,” Javi Marroquin revealed on the social media network, sharing that he had tried to do some dating via Tinder and he had been bombarded with possible requests from girls to meet up and possibly date, to which one person wrote, “bet those notifications BLEW UP.”

But it sounds like some of his followers had plenty of suggestions as to where to find love. And they all felt that Tinder was the wrong place to find love. Many of his followers felt that Javi Marroquin would just get requests from people who wanted him for the fame and possibly money. And as one person pointed out, he would need to do background checks on half the inquiries.

“No don’t do that. These days you need an application, background check, drug screening, & references. Trust nobody,” one person wrote to Javi Marroquin, while others added things like, “Find yourself a real women. Not 1 that throws herself @ you, because if she is throwing it @ you, who else is throwing it 2?”, “I’ll save you the headache. Just date me. I’m A. from Philly. B. Love the eagles. C. I’m funny as hell and D is for 3rd date,” and “The women throwing themselves over you just want to be under you just a heads up on who not to bring home to meet mama/ wife up.”

Shortly after returning home, Marroquin was linked to Cassie Bucka, a fellow co-worker. The two dated a short period of time and he even planned to visit her across the world. But things didn’t work out and now he’s looking elsewhere for love. And it sounds like he has plenty of support when it comes to dating, as Kailyn Lowry admitted back in August that she herself has been dating.

“I felt trapped in my own life for a long time. There was also too much outside involvement in the marriage since the beginning, and it has continued up until this point. I made the decision to continue with the divorce,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on her personal blog on her website, adding, “Have I been dating? Yeah… Is it ultimately my decision if I do? Yes! I’m separated, pending divorce, it’s not a crime to date. What’s okay for one has to be okay for the other and that’s all I’ll say about that.”

What do you think of Javi Marroquin’s decision to try out Tinder? Do you think he should try something else when it comes to dating?

