Pascal Craymer Goes Topless And Flashes Nipples In Skintight Jumpsuit

Pascal Craymer left very little to the imagination this weekend after she chose to appear at a family engagement party while topless and flashing her nipples in a tight jumpsuit.

Craymer chose a body-hugging metallic gray jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline that ended slightly above her navel. The former Towie star clearly did not wear anything underneath, thus allowing the cameras a glance at her tantalizing cleavage. It must have also been a chilly night because her nipples were clearly visible as they slightly protruded through the thin fabric of her outfit.

Craymer was clearly in style class of her own

Other than showing her nipples, Pascal’s jumpsuit was definitely a masterpiece. It hugged her body tightly, allowing her to flaunt her curvaceous figure. Yes, the skintight jumpsuit hugged her body so tightly thus giving a clear look at every curve of her body, including her small waist and gym-honed booty.

The reality star looked glamorous in the outfit which she complemented well with shiny jewelry on her neck to match the dress and a pair of nude colored stilettos that matched the non-covered skin on her legs. She later covered up with a white wool jacket to shield herself from the cold. Craymer rocked a brunette hairstyle with her hair flowing all the way down her shoulders.

Pascal lashes at body shamers

Pascal looked amazing in the body hugging outfit, but body shamers were not about to let her get away with it. Some social media took the opportunity to throw in some negative comments about the former Towie star’s appearance in the jumpsuit. However, Craymer was not one to let them off easily. She called them out on Twitter through a comment and urged them not to make any statements without knowing what she has been through.

“Trolls trolls trolls … yes, I suffer from very bad body dysmorphia and if you don’t or don’t know about it please don’t comment. It’s hard enough as it is. I don’t normally comment on trolls but today is one those days it’s really getting to me,” Pascal stated.

This comes after she revealed to The Sun last year that she had a tough time growing up because she used to be bullied at school for having small breasts. She stated that her she was very conscious and unhappy about her body image especially because she had a gymnast’s figure.

“When I was around 16 I used to self-harm with a razor. I’ve never told anyone before but I didn’t know how to cope with my body changing, and I was bullied because of it,” she told theThe Sun.

The reality star also revealed that she has been having sessions with her therapists for the past two years to overcome her dysmorphia. She also added that she does not like her boobs. Craymer had a boob job about five years ago, but she claims that she hates her breasts because they are disproportionate. The reveal highlights the difficult time that the 28-year-old went through in her past and still what she has been going through lately. After all, she is a normal person, and everyone goes through some difficult time at some point in time.

Despite having some unfortunate things to deal with, the Essex beauty still manages to look glamorous when the need arises and even posts photos of herself on Instagram when clad in skimpy outfits. One particular photo featured her laying down on a bed while in red lingerie with her boobs looking plump and pleasing to the eye. Pascal probably stole the show at the family engagement courtesy of her tight jumpsuit.

