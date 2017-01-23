Tamar Braxton Could Be Replaced By Monica On ‘The Real’ Amid Nasty Feud, Source Claims

Tamar Braxton could allegedly face being replaced on The Real by feud partner Monica Brown, sources are claiming.

That’s according to a new report by ThatGapeJuice.net, who cited a source as alleging that the recent revolving door of co-hosts The Real has invited to appear on the Fox daytime talk show since Season 3 premiered back in September 2016 have actually been taking part week-long auditions as those behind the scenes search for Braxton’s replacement.

Though The Real have not yet commented on the permanent co-host speculation, the site is now claiming that the latest rumors to swirl around the talk show’s co-host search is “that each of the ladies featured are in actuality auditioning for a full-time gig” to sit alongside Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley in Braxton’s vacant seat.

Notably, there have been a number of females sitting in the vacant chair after it was announced back in May that Braxton would not be returning for Season 3, including Mel B, Evelyn Lozada, current stand-in co-host Joselyn Hernandez and even Tamar’s former friend turned feud partner Monica.

Should Monica be the one to land the permanent co-host spot on the show and officially replace Braxton, the news will likely come as a blow to Tamar after she got into a pretty public feud with the singer last year after Monica initially appeared as a co-host on the season premiere week of the daytime talk show.

Tamar famously unfollowed Monica on Instagram back in September after she appeared as a guest co-host, igniting a nasty feud between the twosome which Braxton’s former friend Toya Wright confirmed.

After Braxton unfollowed both Toya and Monica for appearing on The Real during the Season 3 premiere week, BET confirmed that Tamar started a feud and unfollowed both her and Monica because they both appeared on her former show in her book In My Own Words… My Reality.

“Little did I know, when I was done with the show I was gonna lose a friend and get unfollowed,” Toya wrote of Tamar’s decision to unfollow herself and Monica after seeing them on The Real in the months that followed her firing. “I logged on to my social media accounts to see that I was tagged in all kinds of posts saying that myself and another friend [Monica] were unfollowed for going on the show.”

Though Monica has not been vocal about her and Tamar’s feud on social media, Braxton only continued to throw some major shade Monica’s way amid the feud claims, allegedly blasting her on Instagram by chiming in on Monica’s years-long feud with fellow pop star Brandy last year.

According to Gossip On This, Tamar Braxton threw a whole lot of shade at Monica while praising Brandy, liking a post Brandy uploaded to Instagram that was thought to be a diss aimed at Monica before Braxton then followed the “Right Here (Departed)” singer and called her “amazing.”

“Tamar must’ve been in her #PettyBag today. Earlier she commented on Brandy’s alleged shade at Monica, and then followed her right after,” a screen capture of Braxton’s social media activity uploaded by The Shade Room read. “Tamar [and] Monica had a fall out after Monica’s appearance on The Real’s season premiere.”

But while The Real are staying tight lipped amid the swirling Tamar replacement rumors, fans have been throwing in their two cents as to who should take over from Braxton – months after it was announced that Tamar had been fired from the show – with many viewers urging The Real to bring back Monica as Braxton’s replacement.

“[I] truly, truly hope they let Loni go,” @chasemylovex tweeted out earlier this month of who should join The Real following Braxton’s firing. “They should bring back Monica and Eve or Mel B to replace her and Tamar.”

“If they’re planning to replace Tamar, [then] I do think Monica and Eve are the best choices,” @KeraNicole30 added of The Real co-host shakeup, and @JassyBravo tweeted of Braxton’s potential replacement, “I like Monica on The Real she should join the cast.”

Loni Love first confirmed last year that it was more than likely that Tamar’s vacant seat on the show would be filled, as she revealed during a June appearance on The Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Love confirmed at the time that producers were looking to replace Tamar with a new co-host, but claimed that they “don’t know who they’re going to choose” to take over from Braxton.

“Let me say this about Season 3 of The Real, we want to thank the fans for supporting us. Season 3 is going to be phenomenal,” Loni then continued of the first season of the show not to feature Braxton on the co-host panel. “Warner Brothers is making the decision of what they want to do as far as a co-host.”

But while The Real haven’t commented, Lovebscott.com also reported last year that those behind the scenes were contemplating co-hosts to replace Tamar, claiming at the time that Mel B, Eve, Ashanti and Monica – all of who have served as guest co-hosts on Season 3 – are allegedly all in the running to sit in Braxton’s former co-host seat on a more permanent basis.

Who do you think should replace Tamar Braxton on The Real?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For BET and Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for BET]