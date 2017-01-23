Carrie Fisher News: Princess Leia Became The Inspiration For Many At Women’s March

Since the Trump presidential victory, Star Wars memes littered social media with Stormtroopers and images of Darth Vader, along with warnings about the dark side. So, it should be of no surprise that Princess Leia has become the fierce symbol of inspiration for many women and young girls. During the Women’s March, images of the late Carrie Fisher portraying the feisty revolutionary were seen everywhere. Why is Princess Leia now the modern image of female empowerment?

Throughout all of the cities where women, men, and children participated in the Women’s March, there were many expressions of anger, of personal declaration and of unification. What was universal is that the heroine that symbolized this movement was Princess Leia, cinnamon bun hairdo, white robe and determined stare. Princess, Leia, before she became General, is the poster child of the resistance movement.

While there is Supergirl, Black Widow, and Jessica Jones, as well as a number of other superheroines, it is Princess Leia that has inspired women to rebel. Perhaps it is Leia’s lack of superpowers that makes her a realistic role model, or that the woman that portrayed her, Carrie Fisher, the beloved actress that died just a month ago, was as sassy and smart and as fearless as Leia. Many any and all of these reasons have united women, empowering them.

There were two artists that separately created posters with Princess Leia as the fierce inspiration for women that want to take back their power and lead the resistance.

Mississippi-based artist Hayley Gilmore created the poster entitled ” A Woman’s Place Is In The Resistance.” Speaking to Wired, she explained how Carrie Fisher’s portrayal of Princess Leia because she was not afraid to express her beliefs.

“I think Carrie Fisher’s portrayal as Leia in the Star Wars film franchise resonates with many women because she is a fierce, intelligent, charming, and powerful woman It makes sense [marchers] would gravitate towards Leia, especially after Carrie’s death. It’s a way to honor a woman who stood up for her beliefs.”

On Gilmore’s website, Ladies Who Design, she offers a free download of her work as she cannot sell the poster due to copyright.

“The political art poster featuring General/Princess Leia Organa is intended to be a tribute to the life and legacy of Carrie Fisher. I wanted it to serve as a source of inspiration to those participating in the women marches across the country. I love and respect Carrie Fisher so much. Her portrayal as Leia Organa in Star Wars has impacted so many people. It’s amazing to see how much joy this has brought people!”

The other artist who has used a fiery photo of Princess Leia with a direct stare, is created by Los Angeles-based designer Vanessa Witter. She has created a poster entitled “We Are The Resistance ” using that photo. Her proud husband Scott Witter joined her in the march, as he documented this in social media.

So, what would Carrie Fisher say if she was still alive? Before she died, she told the CBC that she was quite proud of being typecast as the only “girl” by playing Princess Leia in this intergalactic fantasy.

“I got to be the only girl in an all-boy fantasy, and it’s a great role for women. She’s a very proactive character and gets the job done. So if you’re going to get typecast as something, that might as well be it for me.”

Her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke, Hamill’s twin brother, was thrilled to see her image standing with the women marching. He felt that she belonged there, because of her strong convictions. He tweeted heartfelt words along with yet another image of Fisher as Leia, in the “We Can Do It” pose used during WWII.

“I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today. Bigly. #Resistance #WorldWide WomensMarch”

What are your thoughts about Princess Leia as the inspiration at the Women’s March? Which image of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia do you prefer? Do you think Carrie Fisher would have appreciated Princess Leia as the poster child for the resistance?

[Featured Image by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images]