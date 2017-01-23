‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 5: Nick Sends Four Women Home And Cancels The Cocktail Party In New Orleans

Nick Viall has had a very long road to true love, and it included coming in second place on a number of occasions. Now, he’s the leading man on The Bachelor, and he’s hoping that having 30 women to pick from will make things easier. In Episode 4, he was in Wisconsin for visits with his family, and Episode 5 is going to be a lot different, as he and the remaining ladies head to the “Big Easy” in New Orleans.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

From the casual and laid back style of Wisconsin to the wild and partying nature of New Orleans, Nick is ready to see who can stay with him in the French Quarter. Reality Steve reports that the first date is a one-on-one with Rachel Lindsay, and believe it or not, things stay simple and calm.

Rachel and Nick head down to the Quarter to have some beignets at the world famous Cafe du Monde before taking to the street. There, they dance the second line with some of New Orleans finest residents before heading to a bar for some live entertainment from singer Lolo.

Before it is all over, Rachel receives a rose and is safe.

Next up is the group date, which has the bachelor and 10 women head to a haunted plantation for a little bit of spooky fun. Jasmine, Vanessa, Alexis, Whitney, Josephine, Danielle M., Kristina, Danielle, L., Raven, Alexis, and Jaimi all enjoyed dinner, sharing ghost stories, and even asking some questions of the spirits with a Ouija board.

TV Guide reports that those on the group date will spend the night at the plantation, and they’ll do it in sleeping bags. It won’t be overly cozy or bring any private time, but Danielle M. still ends up with the group date rose.

Up until this point, Episode 5 of The Bachelor seems like it will be quite calm, but that is about to end.

As should have been expected from the confrontation on Episode 4 that Nick’s two-on-one date is with Corinne and Taylor. All three head to the bayou for a day out before going to a tarot card reading. The two women don’t hide their hatred toward one another, but in the end, Corinne gets the rose.

Later on that night, Taylor makes it obvious that she has more to say, and Reality Steve says she comes back to chew out the leading man for sending her home. Corinne says she felt as if Taylor bullied her, and it appeared to work to her advantage as she gets to stick around. This is even after Nick reportedly said his “blood is boiling” over Corinne, according to People.

Obviously, Nick has hit a point where the drama is really beginning to get to him as he won’t even want a cocktail party, so he cancels it. Canceling any type of party in New Orleans is a huge deal, and that is saying a lot for the women if someone doesn’t want to have a good time. Still, he has to send more ladies home, and here are the names leaving after the rose ceremony.

Josephine Tutman

Jaimi King

Alexis Waters

Please remember that the dates listed are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. It isn’t unlike the network to change things around and try to make spoiler sites seem like they are wrong, but no matter what, the eliminations are going to happen at one point or another.

Once Episode 5 of the 2017 season of The Bachelor is over, Nick Viall will have his original number of 30 women down to single digits. Even with some of the drama and trouble that a few women have brought his way (Corinne), our leading man appears determined to keep them around. Now, things are truly getting serious, as those who have made it this far are lucky, but it’s going to be even harder to stay on the show.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]