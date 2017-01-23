WWE News, Spoilers: Will Goldberg And Brock Lesnar Face Off On Go-Home ‘Monday Night Raw’ Before ‘Royal Rumble’?

After months of build-up, it is now just one week until one of WWE’s most fun annual pay-per-views (PPVs), and that is the Royal Rumble. Goldberg was the first man to officially enter the match and since then, more names have officially become entrants in hopes of winning a chance to main event WrestleMania 33. This week on Monday Night Raw, the go-home show will bring a lot of action and intrigue, including a possible face-off between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

This week’s primary focus in the preview released by the official website of WWE is the Royal Rumble and how things are leading directly into it. For two months now, this PPV has been promoted and built up, and now, there is only one more week until the next big winner is crowned.

Is Goldberg primed to win the Royal Rumble Match?

Back in late November, Goldberg absolutely decimated Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series in a bout that shocked the world. Since then, the two superstars have made their faces known, but never at the same time or on the same who. Well, that’s finally about to change.

For the first time in almost two months, Goldberg and Lesnar are going to be on the same episode of Monday Night Raw, but will the two face off with one another? Paul Heyman may want to keep his client fresh until the Royal Rumble, but with the hatred between the two, it will be hard to keep them separated.

Will more Royal Rumble Match participants be revealed?

As of this writing, there are 18 official entrants in the 2017 Royal Rumble and that leaves 12 slots still open, according to the official preview page for the bout. WWE is likely going to have a few surprise entries into the Rumble as they do every single year, but expect a few more superstars to throw their names into the match on Raw.

Last week, the Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro officially entered the Royal Rumble, and that likely means their new enemies will join as well. It is expected that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will participate in their first ever Rumble, but who else will join in on the chaotic madness?

How will Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn attain retribution?

On last week’s Monday Night Raw, a huge six-man tag team match took the main event slot, and it ended in pure carnage. Not only was the team of Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns left to deal with a loss to the team of Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and Chris Jericho, but they were left battered as well.

At the end of it all, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens power-bombed Reigns through the announce table. Zayn and Rollins were laying motionless and out of the picture as well, but will they get revenge this week on Raw or wait until the big PPV on Sunday?

What’s going through Alicia Fox’s mind?

In what can only be seen as a strange addition to this week’s Monday Night Raw preview, WWE wonders what is going on between Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox. Meanwhile, though, there are much more important things to focus on in the division…such as the upcoming Cruiserweight Championship match between Rich Swann and Neville.

Can Bayley’s poetic prophecy come true?

Bayley has seemed downtrodden and distraught and beaten over the past few weeks, but that is not the place to be in as she heads into the biggest match of her career. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made it appear as if Bayley’s devotion to WWE is a bad thing and it has certainly taken its toll on her frame of mind. If she’s going to win the title at the Royal Rumble, she will have to clear her head.

While Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE is officially the final show of the month before the Royal Rumble, the biggest last-minute happenings will take place on Monday Night Raw. More WWE superstars could announce that they will be entrants in the big 30-superstar over-the-top match, but more importantly, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar could clash once again. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens, but anything is possible.

