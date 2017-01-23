Following The First ‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Trailer, What Do We Know About The New Season? [Spoilers]

President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday was undeniably a significant event in the world of politics, but Netflix also used the event as an opportunity to reveal when their fictional president will be returning to our screens. Netflix revealed on Friday that House of Cards will return to our screens on May 30, along with the first teaser trailer for the new season. But what else do we know about the fifth season of Netflix’s incredibly popular political drama?

When does House of Cards Season 5 return to Netflix?

According to the Independent, alongside the first teaser trailer for the new season, Netflix revealed on Friday that House of Cards Season 5 will release on the streaming service on May 30. The premiere date for Season 5 marks a shift from previous seasons, which have typically released in either late February or early March. Netflix didn’t confirm exactly why the new season will release three months later than previous seasons, however, it could be because of a recent change in showrunner following Beau Willimon’s departure.

However, Netflix always drops the entire season of House of Cards in one go, meaning fans will be able to binge watch the entire new season. What’s more, according to Trusted Reviews, Season 5 will be the first new season of the political drama since Netflix started offering the ability to download their original programming to watch on the go.

As aforementioned, Netflix used the season’s first teaser trailer to reveal the Season 5 release date. However, ahead of that release date, Netflix is expected to release a full-length trailer. Last year, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for House of Cards Season 4 just under a month before the season premiered. With that in mind, fans should be able to expect the first full-length trailer for House of Cards Season 5 in either late April or early May. That being said, there’s nothing to stop Netflix from releasing the trailer even sooner.

What will House of Cards Season 5 be about?

As aforementioned, the show’s creator Beau Willimon left House of Cards following the end of Season 4, leaving Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who have both worked on the show since its third season, as showrunners. What exactly such a drastic change in leadership will mean for the show remains to be seen.

The aforementioned teaser trailer for House of Cards Season 5 features a group of children reading the Pledge of Allegiance, along with the American flag flying upside down. At first glance, the teaser doesn’t appear to provide any fresh information about the new season, however, according to Salon, it could hint at an overall theme for the upcoming season. The new season will see Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey face re-election, with the new teaser suggesting that Frank may once again resort to bending democracy for his own gain.

Alongside Spacey, Robin Wright will reprise her role as First Lady Claire Underwood, whilst Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper, Paul Sparks as Thomas Yates and Neve Campbell’s political consultant LeAnn Harvey have all also been confirmed for the new season. However, Mahershaler Ali won’t return as Remy Danton in the new season, but will instead be replaced by a couple of new cast members. Patricia Clarkson, known for Pieces of April and Campbell Scott, known for Royal Pains will appear in the new season.

Netflix’s House of Cards returns for its fifth season on May 30, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

