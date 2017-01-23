Luke Bryan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 51

Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 51. Bryan, a 40-year-old country star, recently took to Twitter to confirm the news and talk about his excitement for the upcoming performance.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL‘s biggest stage #SB51. See y’all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Back in 2012, Bryan was criticized when he appeared to be reading some of the lyrics to the National Anthem off of his hand before the 2012 MLB All-Star Game. However, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, Bryan later apologized, explaining that he only wanted to “do his best.”

For those who may not be familiar with his music, Bryan has recorded a number of popular country songs. His hits include, but are certainly not limited to, “All My Friends Say,” “Drunk On You,” “Crash My Party,” “That’s My Kinda Night,” and “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day.”

Bryan has collaborated with other country artists as well. In 2012, he teamed up with fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Eric Church to record “That’s the Only Way I Know.”

Although Bryan has had many successes in recent years, he has also had to deal with tragedy. As USA Today reported, Bryan’s song “Drink a Beer,” a single that was released in 2013, is dedicated to his late brother and sister. When Bryan’s music career was first beginning in 1996, he lost his older brother to a car accident. His sister passed away unexpectedly in 2007, and according to Bryan, for reasons still unexplained, per USA Today.

Luke Bryan has been confirmed to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 51 this year! pic.twitter.com/7TEeod86FK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2017

According to Variety, Bryan has notched a total of 17 No. 1 singles and is also a “two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year.” Bryan will also be joined by Kriston Lee Pumphrey, who will be performing the National Anthem using American Sign Language. In addition to the National Anthem, Pumphrey will also perform “America The Beautiful,” according to Variety.

In an interview with People, Bryan said that accepting the NFL’s offer to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 51 was an easy decision, though he admitted it is both “challenging” and “nerve-racking.” Bryan also described how it is a chance for him to show his love and respect for his country.

“I never served in the military — that’s something I wish I had had the opportunity to do,” Bryan told People. “But I feel like this is my way of honoring my country. It’s a little chance to serve.”

Less than two months ago, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, Bryan was in the news for an altercation he had with a fan at the Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam. During the concert, which was intended to benefit military veterans, Bryan was being heckled by a fan, who he later appeared to slap or punch.

A rep for Bryan later explained his actions to E! News. The rep claims that the man’s “crude hand gestures” during the performance of the song “Move” were “insulting not only to (Bryan), but more importantly to the men, women and families sitting around him who were there to support and celebrate Charlie Daniels and the efforts of raising money for military veterans — some of who were in the audience.”

Luke Bryan to Sing the National Anthem at 2017 Super Bowl https://t.co/SCYEJiE3fD — E! News (@enews) January 22, 2017

The halftime show for Super Bowl 51 will feature Lady Gaga. The 30-year-old pop star sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl 50. Super Bowl 51, which will air on FOX, will take place on Sunday, February 5 at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will feature the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is now 39-years-old, will be going to his record-setting seventh Super Bowl. Brady has won four Super Bowls, the most recent of which being in 2015 after the “deflategate” controversy.

As customary, before Super Bowl 51 gets underway, Bryan will perform the National Anthem as part of the pre-game ceremony before kickoff. Are you excited to see Bryan perform “The Star-Spangled Banner?”

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]