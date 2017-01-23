‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan’s Final Scenes — Paul Heads To Miami And Sharon Prepares For A Tragedy

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the shocking details about Steve Burton’s exit next week. According to January 30 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Dylan’s (Steve Burton) last airdate is next Monday, January 30. The actor teased that his final scenes with his on-screen father, Paul (Doug Davidson) were heartbreaking to film, and expects them to be “extremely emotional to watch.”

Last week, the Young and the Restless revealed that Sharon (Sharon Case) let her anxiety get the best of her and tried to call Dylan on Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) burner phone. Obviously, that was a terrible idea, and immediately afterward, Sharon felt awful as she worried that she could have exposed Dylan. The Young and the Restless showed Paul soothing Sharon’s nerves by telling her that Dylan’s cover was not blown and he should be coming home “very soon.”

“I don’t want to say Dylan is unstable, but he’s definitely in an interesting place.”

Is Dylan’s Cover Blown?

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Dylan may have gotten more than he bargained for with his new undercover assignment. He thought he could handle the pressure, but Dylan is finding that he may be in over his head. He may have taken the assignment as a way to escape the pain of losing Sully/Christian, but suddenly, he is facing the real possibility that he may never see Sharon again.

Major drama for Dylan & Sharon! Check out the latest issue of @soapsindepthcbs! #YR pic.twitter.com/iRJEZOpLc0 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 20, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon’s call forced Dylan to do some fast talking to take the heat off himself. Dylan believes that he is doing a great job playing the villain, he starts to panic at the thought that his cover could be blown.

“The sudden change of location has Dylan thinking that he may be in deep trouble,” Steve Burton explained.

“He knows he is dealing with a whole underworld here. He is analyzing every move they make. He knows the type of people he is dealing with and that anything could go wrong.”

Dylan Is Missing In Action

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Dylan will soon find himself in a tight spot and will see no way out. He signed up for the assignment and knew what the stakes were for him. Dylan knew that there was a chance that he could be killed because the type of people he is dealing with aren’t known for playing by any set of rules or laws.

Back in Genoa City, Sharon struggles to keep calm. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she freaks out when she learns that Dylan is missing and hasn’t checked in for a few days. The spoilers state that Sharon drills Christine whether Dylan is still alive. When Christine cannot give her the concrete answer she needed to feel at ease about Dylan, Sharon begins to unravel.

Today on #YR, Dylan's life is on the line, Phyllis stumbles upon a secret, & Devon learns truth! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/09wKepvkNh pic.twitter.com/P393x3ceCo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 19, 2017

What Christine knows that she isn’t telling is that Paul went to Miami to find Dylan and discovered a pool of blood at the place he met Fisk (Scott Speiser). The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that everyone is very careful about what they say to Sharon for fear, she may not be able to handle it. Christine reassures her that not hearing from Dylan could be normal, so there is no reason to freak out. She promised to update her if she learned any new information about Dylan.

“Sharon has a total meltdown.”

Part of Sharon’s emotional state is the guilt that she could be to blame for Dylan’s trouble with his assignment. Of course, she is worried about Dylan’s safety, but she is also anxious that somehow if he dies, someone will try to pin it on her for blowing his cover.

Sharon’s Bracing For Another Loss

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sharon is preparing herself to hear that Dylan is dead. Deep down, she knows that he died and she could be at fault.

“Sharon has lost so much the past year. She lost her child and the idea of losing the man she loves more than anything terrifies her. If anything happened to Dylan, it would be a total loss for her.”

When Sharon and Dylan got married, she believed that she finally married someone that would cherish and love her for the rest of her life. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the thought of life without Dylan scares her. As the clock ticks and no word from Dylan arrives, she begins to realize that there is little hope that he will return home.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

