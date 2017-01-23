‘Is @Flotus Trump The First Sexy First Lady?’ Melania Trump Twitter Question Brings Apology From ‘Philly Inquirer’

“Is @Flotus Trump the first sexy First Lady?” That’s the question that was asked by the Philly Inquirer on Twitter that has brought an apology from the Philly Inquirer about First Lady Melania Trump. The question about the sexiness of Melania caused anger as soon as it was posed online — not only because it seemed to objectify Mrs. Trump as the First Lady, but also because it seemed to completely disrespect and nullify any sexiness that former First Lady Michelle Obama and previous first ladies in the White House brought to the table. Therefore, with the Philly Inquirer on Twitter asking, “Is @Flotus Trump the first sexy First Lady?” the publication seemed to anger both feminists and non-feminists alike. Those who are defending the Philly Inquirer on Twitter note that a question of sexiness wasn’t necessarily insulting to First Lady Melania. The melee started as part of a fashion column about Mrs. Trump’s choice to kick off “her first ladyship fully embracing her sexy…unlike any first lady before her,” when Mrs. Trump kicked off the first dance with Mr. Trump at the inauguration balls. As seen in the below photo galleries, Mrs. Trump’s fashion sense as a former model has been carried with Melania to the Inauguration Day festivities and beyond.

However, as reported by Heavy, enough people found the question of Melania’s sexiness enough of a distraction to warrant an apology from the Philly Inquirer. It all began with the fashion section of the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper, which started out innocently enough, with a commentary about Mrs. Trump’s sense of style and the “elegance plus sex appeal” that Melania has brought to the White House.

The Philly Inquirer noted that Elizabeth Wellington (@EWellingtonPHL on Twitter) “wrote favorably on FLOTUS’s fashion sense, noting that she brings elegance + sex appeal to the White House.” However, by Wellington, listed as “fashion writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer” on her Twitter bio, asking if Mrs. Trump was the first sexy First Lady, as can still be seen in the URL of the Philly Inquirer article, some readers took it as an insult to Mrs. Obama. Whereas Elizabeth may have meant it as a light-hearted question from the heart, others took umbrage with the language.

Ironically, some saw racial overtones in the question: By asking if Melania was the first sexy First Lady, certain readers believed Wellington was automatically assuming that Mrs. Obama couldn’t be as sexy because of her African-American race — which is ironic, because Wellington appears to be an African-American woman. However, the anger on Twitter began, and lots of tweets were posted with memes and the like showing the incredulous reaction to the question of sexiness.

Those who didn’t focus on the question of Mrs. Obama’s sexiness versus Mrs. Trump’s sexiness wanted folks to focus on things beyond the physical appearances of both women.

Wellington likely didn’t realize her words about Melania’s inaugural ball dress and sexiness would bring any controversy.

“But unlike any first lady before her, Trump kicked off her first ladyship fully embracing her sexy. She and President Trump slow-danced to Frank Sinatra’s classic version of ‘My Way’…and she looking like a beauty queen dancing – albeit awkwardly – with her king.”

On Sunday, January 22, the Philly Inquirer apologized for the headline and tweet.

“We apologize for insensitive language on a tweet about Melania Trump. The headline and tweet were inappropriate. We’ve changed the headline on the column to better reflect the message.”

Some of the reactions to the question of Mrs. Trump being the first sexy First Lady can be read below.

They seriously think Melania Trump is the first sexy FLOTUS!?! pic.twitter.com/02e4BFkHkJ — Cain (@i_mcain) January 23, 2017

Q: What's sexy? A: FLOTUS Eleanor Roosevelt vocally supporting & advocating for the civil rights of ALL Americans https://t.co/kHAPN9Oj1G — Rufus Pufus (@DTWT_Rufus) January 23, 2017

[Featured Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]