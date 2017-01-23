Grab Your Tissues! Ed Sheeran Releases Music Video For Coming-Of-Age Hit ‘Castle On The Hill’

Ed Sheeran is, arguably, one of America’s favorite Brits. And if you didn’t love him enough already, his new music video might just seal the deal.

Sheeran’s music has that singer-songwriter emotion that plucks at heartstrings and triggers nostalgia. His new coming-of-age song, “Castle On The Hill,” was released on January 14, 2017, following the earlier release of another hit–Shape Of You–from his upcoming album Divide. The Inquisitr recently reported that Ed’s two new songs have already broken all-time Spotify records.

billboard: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift's most adorable BFF moments on Instagram https://t.co/LBNCe6Uut3 pic.twitter.com/lNf97lMh8U — Mile High Company (@milehighcompany) January 9, 2017

Ed Sheeran’s new album is looking very promising. Not only are “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” already hitting the charts, but Sheeran has also revealed that a rendition of the traditional Irish tune, “Galway Girl,” will be featured on Divide, according to Irish Central.

Sheeran is not afraid of talking about hard things or singing about things that people do not always want to hear. Mirror said that a policeman once contacted Ed after listening to his lyrics for “Castle On The Hill.”

“In the song, Ed, who released the track today after a year-long break, sings ‘driving at 90 down those country lanes.’ Hearing the song prompted Sgt Harris, a roads policing and firearms operations sergeant, to tweet Ed, writing: ‘#DriveToArrive @edsheeran Know you want to get home but please slow down on #SuffolkRoads #WelcomeBackEd #DrivingAt90 #CastleOnTheHill.'”

Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school! Go watch it & share it far and wide x https://t.co/ToY5FC6mRa — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 23, 2017

The music opens on an expansive and foggy beach, where we see a group of teenage boys running, exploring and hanging out. It continues on to a night scene, where we see the boys, along with some girls, smoking, laughing and drinking. Sheeran writes as an adult visiting his childhood home, reminiscing all of his friends and their adventures and losses.

“I’m on my way

Driving at ninety down those country lanes

Singing to ‘Tiny Dancer’

And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill”

True to classic Ed Sheeran style, the video is brutally honest. The landscape is not idealized, but rather is a typical England setting–green, gray and misty. Ed’s first appearance is him driving in a car, but later on he switches to walking down country roads. Meanwhile, we watch as a younger Sheeran explores the ups and downs of life with his mates–and even his first love.

Taylor Swift and Niall had this to say about Ed Sheeran's new singles! We love them too! https://t.co/7K7mKCteyv pic.twitter.com/ISll4ITaxw — Lucky Voice Karaoke (@luckyvoice) January 9, 2017

Near the end of the song, Ed Sheeran states the fates of his friends, again addressing the hard truths about life and growing up.

“One friend left to sell clothes

One works down by the coast

One had two kids but lives alone

One’s brother overdosed

One’s already on his second wife

One’s just barely getting by

But these people raised me and I can’t wait to go home”

During a final repeat of the chorus, we see an adult Sheeran sitting with his now grown-up companions, drinking beer and laughing.

Ed Sheeran relives his wild, carefree teenage years in "Castle on the Hill" video https://t.co/h7rmjOE0m9 pic.twitter.com/iFQjzZL98n — billboard (@billboard) January 23, 2017

The song is heavy in some instances, but it has a beautiful essence of nostalgia and reminiscence that many people can relate to. It’s made even more special by the fact that Ed Sheeran employed current students from his high school to play the roles of his friends.