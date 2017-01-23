Blake Shelton ‘Dancing With The Stars’ For Season 24? Why Gwen Stefani Reportedly Objects

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) surprises viewers each season by persuading the most unexpected celebrities to take the risk of learning to dance like the pros by teaming up with a real pro. And while country superstar Blake Shelton doesn’t seem like a likely candidate for the 2017 spring season of DWTS because of his busy schedule, a new report claims that he’s one of the potential dancers to be cast on the show this season. As for how Blake’s gal pal Gwen Stefani feels about the situation, she is rumored to be opposed to the concept.

Dancing With the Stars will return to TV screens this spring, with famed pro Cheryl Burke reportedly ready for the show to start. Although it has not yet been confirmed that Burke will be cast as one of the professional dancers for the spring 2017 season of Dancing With The Stars, according to the International Business Times, she teased Season 24 during her appearance on the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards.

Cheryl shared that she views herself as “blessed” to have played a role in Dancing With The Stars for 19 seasons, viewing the renewal of the show as “great news,” according to the media outlet. She also revealed her favorite DWTS routine, which was her Season 2 freestyle “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” with her partner at the time, Drew Lachey. As for whom the 32-year-old dancer envisions for her future DWTS partners, she listed two potential celebrities, either actor Brad Pitt or country music king Blake Shelton.

“[I] would love to partner up with Blake Shelton. I always say people that would never do it.”

As to whether Shelton will polish up his dance shoes amid his romance with Gwen Stefani, Celeb Dirty Laundry cited insiders who claim that Gwen isn’t a fan of having Blake go on Dancing With The Stars.

As to why Stefani would object to having Shelton sign up to appear on the show, the sources claim that it has to do with Gwen’s alleged views on the reality TV competition.

“Insiders say that Gwen is obsessed with her A-list status in the celebrity world. She doesn’t want to see her boyfriend downgraded by participating on [DWTS].”

In addition, Stefani and Shelton “have plenty of plans for the next several months,” noted the media outlet, which reported that those plans include Gwen’s hope that Blake will soon propose.

Stefani wants to seal the deal on their romance by having a “lavish, Hollywood wedding,” according to the publication. And if Shelton signed up for DWTS, that reportedly would mean hours in the studio practicing his dance moves with his partner rather than getting involved in wedding plans with Gwen.

As for who might go Dancing With The Stars if Blake is asked and declines (allegedly because of a veto from Stefani), rumored possible contestants include comedian Russell Brand, The Bachelor Nick Viall, Storage Wars star Barry Weiss, and Jonathan Scott from HGTV’s The Property Brothers.

On March 20, Dancing With The Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will be greeting the new cast to the dance floor for Season 24, according to Glamour.

Set to celebrate its 400th episode, DWTS producers have hinted that nostalgia will take center stage, and executive producer Joe Sungkur also shared that a special fan favorite will return, keeping the door open for surprise romances.

“We will bring back favorite themes…And we hope for romance in the air! Whenever there is romance, there’s a smile on our face.”

And when it comes to romance, could Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton provide a surprise to Dancing With The Stars viewers by both taking up the challenge as contestants? While the names of potential contestants continue to be bandied about, the producers did reveal some of the cast set for Season 24 of DWTS.

Len Goodman will return, along with Carrie Ann and Bruno. Derek Hough, however, will not return, while Julianne and Mark Ballas reportedly remain in the possibility category.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]