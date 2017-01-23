Will Selena Gomez ‘Heal Faster’ Now That Justin Bieber Is Out Of The Picture? Her Mom Reportedly Thinks So

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are finally a thing of the past and according to a new report, her family could not be happier to see her move on.

As the 24-year-old singer and actress enjoys her new relationship with The Weeknd, a source claims Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, feels her daughter will heal faster now that Justin Bieber is out of the picture.

“[Selena Gomez’s] family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like [Justin Bieber] and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source revealed to Life & Style magazine on January 21. “Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him.”

Last summer, midway through her “Revival World Tour,” Selena Gomez was involved in a highly-publicized Instagram feud with Justin Bieber and weeks later, she announced she would be canceling her tour and taking some time off after experiencing depression and anxiety.

In August, Selena Gomez called out Justin Bieber for taking aim at his fans for their not-so-nice comments about his then-flame Sofia Richie. Understandably, Justin Bieber didn’t take kindly to her doing so and fired back at her by suggesting she was using him for attention. The former pair then accused one another of cheating during their years-long relationship before Justin Bieber deleted his account.

“[Selena Gomez’s] addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll,” a different source revealed to Life & Style magazine in December. “[Justin Bieber] takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go. She was stalking Justin on social media.”

According to the report, Selena Gomez was obsessing over Justin Bieber’s social media feeds in the weeks leading up to her alleged stint in rehab last year. The source also claimed that Selena Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber had led her to embark on some bad behavior.

“[Selena Gomez] became a different person around [Justin Bieber],” the source alleged. “She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

Around the time Selena Gomez announced she would be taking some time off, Justin Bieber was flaunting his romance with Sofia Richie in Japan, Los Angeles and Mexico, where they celebrated the model’s 18th birthday with tons of PDA on the beach — and on a yacht.

Just weeks before Justin Bieber’s whirlwind relationship with Sofia Richie came to an end, Selena Gomez announced to People magazine that she would be ending her tour and focusing on her mental health.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” the statement read. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

Since traveling to Tennessee last year, reportedly to seek treatment for her mental health issues in a treatment center outside of Nashville, Selena Gomez has returned to the spotlight with an appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards and the announcement of her new partnership with Coach.

In addition to her professional return to the spotlight, Selena Gomez has also embarked on a new romance with The Weeknd, which she debuted earlier this month after a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber appears to be single after an outing with his alleged ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, a couple of weeks ago at a club in Los Angeles.

