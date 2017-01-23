Brandi Glanville Says She Will Always Be A Part Of ‘RHOBH’

Brandi Glanville may not be a part of the current cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but you wouldn’t know it based on the number of flashback scenes she has appeared in since her departure from the Bravo reality show in 2015. According to the Huffington Post, Glanville recently dished on her RHOBH past and the show’s current cast in an interview for AOL’s BUILD Series NYC.

“I will always be a part of it,” Brandi said of the Beverly Hills-based reality show. “Not only because they flashback to me every f**king week. Is there a flashback check?”

Me and my fave girls are on #RHOBH tonight & I'm wearing my infamous tank! All orders are 20% off this week with promo code BRANDI. Get your orders in now, before they sell out!! A photo posted by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Apr 5, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

In the interview, Brandi Glanville also revealed that she still keeps in touch with her Real Housewives besties, Kim Richards and Yolanda Foster.

“Kim’s my neighbor, we live very close. I see her all the time,” Brandi said.

“I’m close with Kim. Yolanda and I are friendly, we text over birthdays and holidays, she’s not in Los Angeles much anymore. I see Kim all the time. She’s doing really well and I’m really happy for her.”

In fact, Brandi is so close with her onetime RHOBH nemesis that she says Richards was the first person she introduced to the new man in her life last fall, DJ Friese.

“She was the first person to meet my new boyfriend,” Glanville shared. “We were driving over to his place and I had to pull over and throw up because I was having a panic attack. I was worried, you know, Kim says some crazy sh*t and DJ is very normal.”

In the early days of RHOBH, it didn’t seem possible that Brandi Glanville would ever be close friends with Kim Richards. In one memorable episode, Glanville incorrectly accused Richards of “doing crystal meth all night” in the bathroom, and the two women got into a huge shouting match at a group gathering. But Brandi and Kim have come a long way since those days. Richards is now sober, and in an interview with talk show host Bethenny Frankel, Kim even talked about her unlikely friendship with her former enemy.

“I love her,” Kim said of Brandi. “We’ve come a long way, and when I’m with Brandi, she doesn’t always drink. At times, she does. … I don’t know. We just have this friendship that’s grown. It just works — yeah, it does.”

Me and my Gals @kimrichards11 & @carlton.cfs #realfriends ????????❤️????????❤️ A photo posted by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Nov 13, 2016 at 8:39pm PST

Several years later, Brandi Glanville remains loyal to Kim—and a loyal viewer of the show. According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Brandi Glanville recently called out RHOBH cast member Lisa Rinna for continuing to talk about Kim Richards’ struggles with sobriety.

“I just don’t understand why Lisa Rinna, who clearly does not like Kim, is so concerned with her sobriety on whether she lives or dies,” Brandi told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.”I don’t get it. Like, really?”

While she still tunes in to Bravo to check in on her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Brandi Glanville also seems to be a fan of the spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules. During her WWHL appearance, Brandi even admitted that she now likes her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s former mistress, Scheana Shay.

“Honestly Scheana’s the only girl that I like this season on Vanderpump Rules,” Glanville told Cohen. “She seems like she’s the only one that has the voice of reason. She’s being normal.”

Brandi Glanville recently headed back to reality TV as a contestant on the Fox cooking competition, My Kitchen Rules. Brandi is partnered with Dean Sheremet, the ex-husband of her ex-husband’s wife, LeAnn Rimes.

Watch Brandi Glanville talking about her recent reality TV stint on My Kitchen Rules.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]