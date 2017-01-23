Blake Shelton’s Ex Miranda Lambert Reportedly Slams Gwen Stefani

It’s been more than a year since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced. Both appeared to have moved on with their respective partners Anderson East and Gwen Stefani, but it seems that the 33-year-old country singer is still bitter over their breakup.

In the latest edition of Life & Style, the headline claims that Miranda slams Gwen which is proof that there’s still bad blood between her and her ex-husband’s current girlfriend. The magazine reported that the “Vice” hitmaker threw a shade at the No Doubt lead vocalist by sharing a selfie on Instagram with the hashtag #nomakeup. She posted it after the 47-year-old pop star announced that she’s the new face of a famous cosmetics brand.

“She learned about Gwen’s Revlon partnership through friends and saw it as an opportunity to get in a dig,” an insider said. “Miranda believes she’s naturally prettier than her, who is always so made up.”

The magazine reported that Stefani wasn’t happy when she heard Lambert’s social media diss on her. She allegedly felt like it was a petty move and wants Shelton’s ex-wife to stop trying to compete with her. The blonde beauty feels like the country belle was being immature and needs to move on.

However, Stefani’s rep told Gossip Cop that the report on her client being upset over Lambert’s no makeup selfie was not true. The feud between these two successful female singers has allegedly been going on ever since the famous country couple got divorced. According to Hollywood Life, Miranda has been in contact with Blake since their split and she continues to do so even if he already has a new girlfriend.

“Miranda doesn’t hold back when she communicates with Blake, whether it’s through texts that she knows Gwen will see, phone calls or through mutual friends,” an insider told In Touch. “Gwen feels Miranda is hurt and acting out when she does it. But even though she knows that, it doesn’t sting any less.”

It’s been only a few months since Lambert and Shelton got divorced and yet Stefani has been parading her romance with the country charmer. According to a source, she’s doing that to make her feel better about her failed marriage to Gavin Rossdale who reportedly cheated on her with their former nanny.

“It wasn’t fair and it wasn’t nice. Gwen broke all girl codes in the book,” the insider added.

It still isn’t clear which really caused the breakup of the Pistol Annies member and The Voice coach, but one thing is certain – both were deeply hurt by their failed marriage. During an interview with Billboard, Miranda Lambert revealed how music helped her cope up with her divorce from Blake Shelton.

“You run to things more and you lean on things more than you normally do when you’re hurting. I was off the road last summer, and a really positive thing that came out of the hard time in my life was that I grew as a songwriter,” she confessed.

Just a month before Lambert’s interview, her ex-husband also had an exclusive chat with Billboard where he hinted the reason for their breakup. Shelton claimed that the listeners can learn some facts of his divorce in his latest album If I’m Honest. One of the tracks entitled “She’s Got a Way With Words” was about a lover who cheated and lied. He didn’t write it, but he allegedly won’t stop people from believing that it was about him.

Blake also revealed how the mother of three saved his life. The two met on the set of The Voice in 2015 and they got closer when she found out that he was also having problems with his marriage. They started checking in on each other until he started caring for her.

“Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?” he said. “You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

Blake Shelton may not have directly confirmed that Miranda Lambert cheated on him, but the two aren’t in friendly terms yet. They manage to avoid running into each other on several occasions including the ACM Awards where they both performed. The exes went on stage separately and he didn’t bring his girlfriend with him probably to avoid a cat fight during the event.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]