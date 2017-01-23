‘Flip Or Flop’ Divorce Reason: Tarek El Moussa Calls Rumors ‘Fake News’ — Cheating Allegations Stand

Fans of Flip Or Flop are wondering the couple’s divorce reason these days, weeks after Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their divorce. The former couple has been facing an onslaught of rumors — so many, in fact, that each of them has hired their own publicists. According to In Touch Weekly, Tarek has hired Howard Bragman while Christina is being represented by Cassie Zebisch.

The former couple initially decided to separate but have since decided to solidify their split. Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina — citing irreconcilable differences and reportedly asking for spousal support.

The Flip Or Flop stars’ divorce reason is complicated by rumors that Tarek had a relationship with the family’s nanny and that Christina is dating Flip Or Flop contractor, Gary Anderson. Despite some people claiming that an extra-marital affair caused the El Moussa’s split, both Tarek and Christina have been adamant about denying that gossip.

According to E! News, the recent report by In Touch Magazine did a number on him. E! suggests that the need for a publicist came after the negative report published by the tabloid-esque mag.

“[Tarek] found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired]. He said things like that all the time and then laughed about it. Tarek treated Christina like garbage,” a source allegedly told In Touch.

Rumors about Flip Or Flop‘s Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s divorce reason don’t need to be any more convoluted than they already are — which could be why the former couple decided to take action. Since the two have decided they will continue their business relationship, filming Flip Or Flop for HGTV, the two have to be united in some format. They will also co-parent their two children, which is their main focus at the present time — and will hopefully continue to be their primary focus for the rest of their lives.

Tarek El Moussa posted the following message on Instagram, addressing what he refers to as “fake news.” It definitely sounds like his head is in the right place — and hopefully, his soon-to-be ex-wife is on the same page.

“No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip, and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most, which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business.”

Flip Or Flop’s Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s divorce reason has been a topic for several weeks now. At times, it seemed as though things were going to get nasty — like when Tarek El Moussa took a supposed jab at Gary Anderson in a now-deleted Instagram post — but Tarek and Christina have to keep working together due to their HGTV contract.

The two seem completely dedicated to the plan that they’ve come up with to move forward after their split. It will be interesting to see if Gary Anderson continues on Flip Or Flop or if his relationship with Christina comes out on the show in any way. HGTV tends to not be about drama so the relationship won’t likely be a focus in any way.

What do you think the Flop Or Flop stars’ divorce reason is? Do you think Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s split will have a negative effect on Flip Or Flop? Will you continue to watch the HGTV show even though Christina and Tarek are no longer together? Let us know in the comments section below.

