Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Reportedly Land ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff, But There’s A Major Hitch

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have reportedly landed their own spinoff series. However, when it comes to their future, the Vanderpump Rules stars may not last until it airs.

According to a new report, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began filming their own reality show a few months ago in Kentucky, where Cartwright’s family resides, and apparently, the show is based around the idea of Cartwright’s family pressuring the “commitment-phobe” into marriage.

“The focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the ‘Vanderpump’ bad boy… but he’s just not into sealing the deal,” TMZ revealed to readers on January 23. “[Jax Taylor] is a notorious player on ‘Vanderpump,’ and a commitment-phobe… unclear if he’s sold on the idea of marriage.”

In addition, the outlet added, Bravo has one big fear: that Jax Taylor and his girlfriend won’t actually be together by the time their spinoff begins airing this summer.

Radar Online first announced news of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s rumored spinoff series last October. At the time, it was noted that the potential new series would be filmed in Kentucky, but no other details regarding the project were given.

A short time later, it was noted that the Vanderpump Rules cast was a bit jealous of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who began dating in early 2015.

“With fame comes jealousy so there are definitely some cast members that are bothered by this, but for the most part they are all really happy for Jax because they know that they will get to be on two shows instead of just one now,” an insider revealed to Radar Online.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be filming their show in Kentucky, but according to their social media pages, her family has also been seen in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Cartwright shared a photo of herself and her family, along with several of her co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney and Scheana Marie.

During last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Brittany Cartwright’s mom came to visit her and Jax Taylor in Los Angeles, and quickly, the topic of a future marriage was brought up. At the time, Jax Taylor didn’t seem to keen on moving forward, but during a recent interview, he seemed to hint that he may have had a change of heart.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

As for what Lisa Vanderpump thinks of the idea of a Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright spinoff, the Radar Online report claimed she was quite happy for her longtime bartender and his country-born girlfriend.

“Lisa is just very proud of all of her kids. In her eyes, they are all stars,” the insider added. “Vanderpump Rules has opened up so many doors for all of them and they should all be grateful!”

