Scheana Marie Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Mike Shay Divorce

Scheana Marie and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars appear to be getting along quite nicely during the currently airing fifth season of the show, but according to the SUR Restaurant waitress, they are actually quite competitive with one another.

During a new interview, Scheana Marie opened up about why she and her co-stars engage in on-screen and off-screen spats so frequently.

“No one admits this other than me, but I think we all are very competitive with each other,” Scheana Marie said during her appearance on The Tomorrow Show, via In Touch Weekly on January 21. “We aren’t always genuinely happy for each other when someone else gets an opportunity. So I think that’s something subconsciously, too, that makes us fight.”

Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, used to be at odds with one another on the show, but these days, things between them appear to be quite civil. Although they do argue back and forth from time to time, they have kept a united front, especially when it comes to Lala Kent.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Scheana Marie and her co-stars have been completely against Lala Kent. While Scheana Marie and the SUR Restaurant hostess hit it off when Kent was first brought to the show during Season 4, her comments about Katie Maloney and her now-husband Tom Schwartz didn’t sit well with the cast.

After joining the show, Kent continued to target Maloney and Schwartz’s relationship and even spoke of her desire to hook up with Schwartz. Meanwhile, Maloney was busy planning her and Schwartz’s wedding, which took place in August of last year.

In other Scheana Marie news, the reality star recently announced she and husband Mike Shay were parting ways after just over two years of marriage.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly last month. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s divorce news came after several weeks of rumors regarding his potential drug use, which he denied.

Following Scheana Shay’s divorce confirmation, speculation grew into why exactly she and Mike Shay parted ways, but unfortunately, she hasn’t been able to say all that much about their split. That said, fans will reportedly see the reason behind their breakup on Vanderpump Rules as the season continues.

While fans will have to wait and see what the series airs, Scheana Shay teased what is to come during an interview earlier this month.

“You’ll see a lot of this play out on the show, so I don’t want to give too much away. Shay and I did split amicably. We put out a joint statement. It just wasn’t working anymore on either end,” Scheana Marie explained to The Daily Dish. “We just decided instead of going for a legal separation or trying to continue therapy, we both agreed it wasn’t right. And, you know, hopefully one day we can be friends. You never know what the future holds. But it just was a situation that needed to end before the holidays, before the new year.”

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including husband Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]