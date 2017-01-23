‘Scary Skinny’ Angelina Jolie Reportedly ‘In Hiding’ Post-Divorce, Health At Risk

Angelina Jolie was reportedly looking very skinny during a recent shopping trip with her son, Pax. Just weeks after filing divorce documents that will end her marriage to Brad Pitt, Jolie has found herself in the tabloids, accused of letting her health suffer following the former couple’s split.

According to Radar Online, Angelina Jolie has been “in hiding” since news of her divorce went public. This is one of the very first times that she has been seen in public and the site claims that she was not only super thin, but that she also was exhibiting strange behavior. The site reports that Jolie is usually outgoing but she was very subdued while out with Pax.

“She was not really talking to anyone in the store but she was polite. She was talking to her son, but she was whispering. I couldn’t hear at all what she was saying,” a source told Radar Online.

Aside from Angelina Jolie looking skinny during this shopping trip, Radar Online reported that a recent court development had her with her back against a wall. Brad Pitt is reportedly coming at his ex hard, clearly wanting his ex-wife to keep their private lives out of the public eye. It is unknown if this statement was made before or after a judge agreed to keep their divorce and custody proceedings under lock and key.

“[Jolie] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings,” Pitt reportedly told the judge during a recent court appearance.

It’s hard to say whether or not Angelina Jolie has actually been “in hiding” since her divorce went public. She has presumably been caring for her six children in the privacy of her home, shielding them from the paparazzi and the public eye. However, this is something that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt always did. The former couple didn’t allow their children to come into contact with the ever-watching camera lens, if they could help it. Paps would be lucky to catch the brood heading to the airport or heading out to lunch. There have only been a handful of times when the Jolie-Pitt kids have been front and center.

Fans seem to agree that Angelina Jolie is doing the right thing by staying quiet and focusing on her children during this tough time. Brad Pitt is just starting to find his bachelor-footing again after being in a relationship with Jolie for over a decade. He made an appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes earlier this month and then attended a charity event last week, yucking it up with some of his old pals. Sources say that Brad Pitt looked confident and happy as he rubbed elbows with other celebs.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce shocked the world and it sounds like things are only going to get more complicated between the two. While fans only get to hear bits and pieces about what’s actually going on, many are hopeful that these two will figure out a way to be civil for the sake of their children.

Do you support Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt post-divorce? Are you hoping for the best for them?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]