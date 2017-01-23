Is Netflix Offering Season 2 Of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’? Fans Complain About ‘Mislabeled’ Mini-Series ‘Signs of Holy War’

Netflix delighted North American fans of Japanese anime by flashing a digital banner teasing Season 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins. However, fans of the popular Japanese anime claim the streaming platform may have mislabeled the series, and is instead offering an interim mini-series labeled Signs of Holy War.

The Seven Deadly Sins, a rather deceptively humorous series that has offered a unique and funny perspective about a world that’s clearly set in European Middle Ages, has a healthy fan following in North America. Fans of the series were waiting patiently for the official availability of Season 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins, and were pretty excited when the anime section of the platform flashed the announcement.

The image indicating The Seven Deadly Sins would become available for Netflix subscribers appeared online a couple of days back, and fans have been studying the same closely. The image confirms Netflix has Season 2 listed to release on February 17. The platform had acquired exclusive rights to The Seven Deadly Sins and released the first season for North America and other English-speaking regions. The anime series made available by Netflix not only had English subs, but the episodes were dubbed in English as well. The Seven Deadly Sins is one of six Netflix exclusively licensed anime series on the site, and has been received well by the platform’s subscribers.

However, the announcement of Season 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix drew some strong criticism as well. Many fans of the Japanese anime claim the promised upcoming season is mislabeled. Experts on the anime insist the series releasing next month is not the true season. Instead, Netflix appears to be offering a mini series titled Signs of Holy War. Needless to add, the series has been out for quite some time in Japan.

Is Netflix fooling fans of The Seven Deadly Sins? Interestingly, even if the claims turn out to be true, Netflix isn’t deceiving its subscriber base. Signs of Holy War is indeed a sequel to Season 1 of The Seven Deadly Sins. In fact, the series extends the storyline of the first season.

However, Signs of Holy War cannot be considered Season 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins. Fans are grumbling because the series is based on a story arc that has only four episodes. In fact, Signs of Holy War can be considered as a mini-series at best. Fans claim the promised series takes place between the two full and justifiably long seasons.

Essentially, Signs of Holy War can also be described as a “bridging season.” Such mini-series is quite common in Japanese anime. They are meant to ensure continuity. Moreover, such short series helps maintain familiarity with the anime as the primary storyline makes significant progress or experiences a long time-lapse. Creators often create such min-series to ensure the anime remains concurrent with the manga storyline.

There has been little information or spoilers about Season 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier, a large part of the story is expected to focus on Escanor, whose wanted poster is located within Meliodas’ pub. Interestingly, the character debuted only recently in the manga in chapter 174, but he is certainly an interesting one. Escanor possesses a dual personality that’s dependent on the solar cycle.

[Featured Image by Nakaba Suzuki/The Seven Deadly Sins/Kodansha]