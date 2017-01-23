Donald Trump Might Have Violated U.S. Law On The Very First Day

Donald Trump might have violated The Presidential Records Act on his very first day as the 45th President of the United States of America.

After swearing-in as the new president, Mr. Trump posted from his personal as well as @POTUS Twitter accounts. Throughout his first day, he kept the citizens in the loop about the progress and showed his gratitude towards everyone for trusting and supporting him.

However, Mr. President deleted one particular tweet from his personal account and according to reports, this is a potential violation of The Presidential Records Act.

On early Saturday morning, Donald Trump tweeted, “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!”

Within a few seconds, thousands of Twitter users made fun of the post as it contained an incorrect spelling of the word “honored.” Just minutes after this post, the tweet was deleted and a new one went up with the correct spelling of “honored.”

Twitter hilariously drags Donald Trump for misspelling honored. https://t.co/nDyCWYM9Jk pic.twitter.com/7diu956bSi — Complex (@Complex) January 21, 2017

But, even the corrected tweet was later deleted.

Now as Donald Trump has deleted his tweet after swearing-in as the 45th President of the United States, New York Post reported that by deleting the tweet, Mr. President may have violated The Presidential Records Act.

The Presidential Records Act of 1978, 44 U.S.C., is an Act of Congress of the United States governing the official records of Presidents and Vice-Presidents created or received after January 20, 1981, and mandating the preservation of all the records and statements made by the President and Vice-President.

According to the Daily Mail, this would not be the first time when Mr. President has taken heat for his spelling mistakes from his followers on Twitter.

In December 2016, he railed on his official Twitter handle that China had ripped a research drone out of international waters in an “unpresidented” act. Within few minutes of posting the tweet, thousands of his followers mocked him for the incorrect spelling. The tweet was later corrected to “unprecedented.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has launched an all-out war on the media, vowing to fight it “tooth and nail” after his press secretary made false claims about the number of people gathered during his inauguration, which was later defended as “alternative facts.”

According to The Telegraph, the White House has declared that the 45th President of the U.S. will not release his tax returns despite making an earlier pledge of disclosing them, stating that the Americans “didn’t care about them.”

Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, summoned the journalists to the WH and accused them of spreading false reports after everyone compared the inauguration crowd with former President Barack Obama’s swearing-in eight years ago.

“This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration. Period. Both in person and around the globe. These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong,” said Mr. Spicer.

Mr. Spicer added that the surfaced pictures were misleading and made a series of a claim that was later shown to be false.

In support of Mr. Spicer, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus stated that the new administration is going to fight tooth and nail.

“The point is not the crowd size. The point is the media has an obsession to delegitimise this president in one day. And we’re not going to sit around and take it. We’re going to fight back tooth and nail every day and twice on Sunday.”

Apart from all this, the newly-minted president beamed at praise for his inaugural address.

“A fantastic day and evening in Washington D.C. Thank you to @FoxNews and so many other news outlets for the GREAT reviews of the speech!” he wrote via the @realDonaldTrump account.

[Featured Image by Olivier Doulier – Pool/Getty Images]