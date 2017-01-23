Britney Spears Ample Cleavage On Display In Raunchy And Energetic Las Vegas Return

Britney Spears made quite the revealing return to her spot as a Las Vegas regular, giving fans a taste of her sensual curves and ample cleavage in a courageously inspired, all-in-one body suit. The mother of two shared a pic on Instagram, posing in a bright pink, lace body suit, and accessorizing the look with a pair of sexy white, above-the-knee boots. The figure hugging one piece put Britney’s ample cleavage on clear display, with the suit embracing her trim waistline and showing off her toned stomach.

The 35-year-old singer shared the blurry snap a few hours before she hit the stage at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s The Axis Auditorium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jubilant fans had nothing but praise for the singer’s new hot body, and sent admiration her way, delighting in her amazing figure. One follower commenting, “OMG are you kidding me? Body envy like no joke,” another saying that, “She is like a fine wine, she gets better with age.”

Britney shared her excitement about returning to her Vegas residency, which has been her home since 2013, after the Christmas break, tweeting how good it feels for her to be back and expressing her excitement about kicking off #PiecesOfMe 2017. Spears also gave fans an inside look at some of her dance routine, posting a video of her and some half naked male dancers busting their moves. It certainly looks like Britney has bounced back from her recently rough years, both physically and mentally, and she certainly looks ready to wow audiences at her residency in fabulous Las Vegas.

Looking Good And Feeling Great

At the end of last year, Britney gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the 20-year music veteran when she shared some pics of her working out and her stretching regiment, captioning one of the pics, “Stretching in the morning keeps me motivated.” It seems as if Britney has managed to overcome her well documented, turbulent times of her recent past as has shown that she is stronger and fitter, both mentally and physically, as she prepares to re-enter the Vegas scene.

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day ???? A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19am PST

The singer has shown off the amazing results of her hard work that is tied to her Las Vegas residency. One of her new routines featuring an energetic dance sequence showing the singer in a lingerie-inspired outfit design, with flimsy panels of material caressing her waist and running down along her displayed cleavage. Her long legs boasting their toned structure in knee-high black boots, accentuated by an on-trend black choker.

Love Is In The Air

Britney has recently made it known that there is a new love interest in her life, revealing to the radio show Fast In The Morning that she has met a dancer, Sam Asghari, on the set of her new video, “Slumber Party.” The new couple even went as far as making their relationship Instagram official earlier this month, posting a loved-up selfie of the two lover birds. Britney recounted how the two were forced to make conversation after an awkward silence.

“We were shooting, and we were doing the scene where – I was doing the walk scene, the walk through the hall, to go through the door to go to the bedroom. And we were sitting there, and we were like, waiting and waiting together, for, like, you know, 20 minutes at a time.”

The pair seemed to have shared a bond over their mutual love for the Japanese food sushi, Britney handing him her number after the shoot to arrange a date. The 22-year-old fitness model and pop diva have reportedly been together and dating since November last year, with Britney confessing that it never started as a serious thing.

New outfit, classic song ???? See you tonight!! #PieceOfMe A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

“It wasn’t even like a serious thing. It was like, one of those things that we were just, kind of, like, having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]