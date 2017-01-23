NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Adding Ricky Rubio Or Rajon Rondo, Moving D’Angelo Russell To Shooting Guard

The LA Lakers are not exactly setting the NBA world on fire right now. While a lot of people can attribute to the Los Angeles Lakers relative youth as the culprit to their less than stellar season, it is still worrisome that the team is currently at the 15th spot in the Western Conference.

The glory days of Shaq and Kobe or Kobe and Pau are now far and gone. The Lakers now have a young core that is comprised of an ultra-talented point guard in D’Angelo Russell and potentially game-changing rookie Brandon Ingram. However, the Los Angeles Lakers lack the maturity and guidance of someone who has been there and done that.

Per ESPN, the Lakers recently got really walloped by the equally lowly Dallas Mavericks in their last game. The Los Angeles Lakers have been losing a lot of games and this recent one has got to really hurt. It is the Laker’s worst beating in franchise history and has caused them the most loss in the Western Conference. No one expected the LA Lakers to be good this season, but a lot of people thought they will improve. Clearly, this has not been the case.

While this may not be the time to panic, it is already causing some concern within the Los Angeles Lakers’ community. Some fans are already looking to trade their young point guard D’Angelo Russell which is frankly quite absurd. However, a report by Fansided has a more sensible approach regarding the LA Lakers’ current woes.

According to the theory, the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles does not stem from D’Angelo Russell’s basketball ability. Instead, the team should focus on pondering whether Russell can play the point guard spot effectively. Some Los Angeles Lakers’ fans then thought of a way to make this whole thing work. Move Russell up to shooting guard where his ability to score can flourish more and trade for a veteran point guard to do the point guard duties for the Lakers.

One-point guard that the LA Lakers should keep an eye on is Ricky Rubio. Rubio is a pass first point guard who does not really care about scoring that much and facilitates the ball more than Russell. Plus, Rubio’s veteran savvy with his playmaking will greatly benefit the Los Angeles Lakers’ youth.

Rubio will also compliment with D’Angelo Russell as his shooting guard. D’Angelo Russell has some serious offensive skills that might be put to better use by constantly attacking the rim for the Los Angeles Lakers. Rubio can also help in the development of another on of the Lakers’ project in Julius Randle. Having Rubio around will greatly help his pick and roll game as well as proper positioning on offense.

But the main thing that Rubio can give the Los Angeles Lakers is some defensive intensity. The Lakers are one of the worst teams on defense and having a career 2.2 steals per game guy and a certified lock down defender would only make them better. Ricky Rubio is available and being shopped aggressively by the Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers should definitely nab the still young 28-year-old.

Another point guard that the Los Angeles Lakers should look into is Rajon Rondo. The point guard is rumoured to be on the way out of the Bulls and could be available for the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline. Rondo shares Rubio’s ability to facilitate the offense and could even be a better lock down defender. The only problem with Rondo is that he remains to be a locker room problem and is a risk for the young Lakers. This makes Ricky Rubio a much more desirable piece for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two guards are heavily rumoured to be available. And the Los Angeles Lakers should make a move before the trade deadline passes.

[Featured Image by Jim Mone/AP Images]