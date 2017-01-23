‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Cast, Release Date, And More: Dead Character Returns! [Spoiler]

The Game Of Thrones Season 7 cast has been confirmed to include an actor to reprise as a character in the show that has died a brutal death in Season 6.

HBO’s Emmy award-winning epic series is making more news now that “Winter Has Come” as the production of the show’s seventh season finally begins.

In its most awaited debut this Summer, the Game Of Thrones Season 7 cast a familiar face as part of the short-but-heart thumping new season: David Bradley.

For those who have just gained interest in the show, Bradley portrayed Walder Frey, the lord of The Twins and one of the masterminds of the bloody Red Wedding where most of the Starks and their comrades were murdered.

In Season 6, Walder Frey met a gruesome death at the hands of Arya Stark who had then started going through her infamous list of people she will kill.

Now, GoT-themed website Watchers On The Wall revealed that Bradley will be included in Game Of Thrones Season 7 cast per his résumé at his official agency.

While the manner at which the dastardly lord of the Twins will return has yet to be unveiled, there have been rumors going around that only Frey’s face will be used, so to speak.

For those of you who do not know and for those who want their memory refreshed, Arya had mastered being an assassin for the Faceless people though she decided to use her skill in her personal quest for vengeance.

During her training with Faceless people, Arya was taught how to be nobody while being somebody—that is, using a dead person’s face when a mission needs to be accomplished. Such missions usually end with blood splatter though not all. The only sure thing about such missions is that someone is bound to die.

According to Den Of Geek, it is possible that the confirmation that Game Of Thrones Season 7 cast includes Walder Frey might mean that Arya will use his face to perform her missions in the upcoming episodes of the show.

While this has not been confirmed yet, the outlet recalled that such plot twist was included in last year’s storyline leak which was also reported by the Inquisitr.

Watchers On the Wall also concurs with this idea as it is the most probable way that the actor will be able to join the Game Of Thrones Season 7 cast.

In other news, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys confirmed that GoT Season 7 production has finally commenced since winter is here.

“Now that winter has arrived on Game Of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing.”

His statement cited by Den Of Geek also confirmed that the show will begin later in the year than it used to and will only consist of less episodes than the previous season. Hence, “the Long Night of Winter is here, and the coming summer will be shorter than ever.”

Unfortunately, the showrunners hasn’t decided on a premiere date for Season 7 yet and admitted that filming the new season is a bit tricky.

“We have to shoot in places where there are trees, so we have to wait for the leaves to fall off. So, we’re actually waiting to shoot [until] later in the year. That means we don’t finish shooting until February, and there’s no way of finishing post; there’s no way to get the show out there until summer,” executive producer Benioff explained during the San Diego Comic-Con.

Tune in for more Game Of Thrones Season 7 cast, release date, and spoilers in the coming weeks. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about this article in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by HBO]