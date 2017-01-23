NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Looking To Trade Rajon Rondo, Add Chris Bosh This Season

NBA rumors are swirling around the Chicago Bulls, as the team seems intent on dealing Rajon Rondo and adding Dwyane Wade’s former Miami Heat teammate, Chris Bosh, to improve the team’s playoff chances, according to multiple sources.

New NBA rumors coming out of Chicago have made the Bulls’ intentions clear about both point guard Rajon Rondo and power forward Nikola Mirotic this season, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. Citing sources within the Bulls organization, the team appears to be actively seeking a new home for Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic before the NBA trade deadline next month.

“According to multiple sources, the Bulls have been shopping guard Rajon Rondo and forward Nikola Mirotic in hopes of bolstering the roster and making a second-half run in the wide-open Eastern Conference… Rondo lost his starting job last month and let the front office know he would like to be elsewhere. The problem is that his reputation — deserved or not — makes it hard to trade him. Mirotic, meanwhile, never has lived up to the hype that preceded him. And while the Bulls need his outside shooting, as inconsistent as it is, his defense is lacking.”

After more than a decade in the league, Rajon Rondo has regressed this season for the Chicago Bulls. The former University of Kentucky standout has averaged near a career low in points (6.6), while adding decent totals in rebounds (6.7) and assists (5.7) per outing.

Nikola Mirotic has also been disappointing for the Chicago Bulls this season. Nikola Mirotic has struggled from behind the three-point line this season, shooting only 31 percent, as he averages a career-low in points (9.3) through 35 games.

NBA rumors surrounding Rajon Rondo are not new. The athletic guard has been mired in a slump all season, and rumors about Rajon Rondo being available for trade have been floated throughout the past two months by media outlets.

While finding a new home for Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic is foremost on the Chicago Bulls’ agenda, reuniting Dwyane Wade with Chris Bosh is not far behind, according to the newest NBA rumors. ESPN reported that Chris Bosh is one of the Chicago Bulls’ top priorities should the 6-11 forward make his return to the NBA this season or next.

“If Bosh, who turns 33 in March, makes it back onto the floor next season, word is that the Chicago Bulls are already plotting a run and will be at the front of the line to try to sign him.”

Chris Bosh would help the Chicago Bulls immediately with his scoring and defensive presence. The 14-year veteran averaged 19.1 points per outing over his career to go with 8.5 rebounds.

Fox Sports also touched on the Chris Bosh NBA rumors, suggesting that the power forward would help immediately make the Chicago Bulls a better team. While the franchise would still struggle to be ranked among the Eastern Conference’s best, adding Chris Bosh would help Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade by taking pressure off the duo to carry the team, according to the article.

“Bosh would be a massive upgrade, if healthy and in game condition… He’s a fantastic scorer and no slouch on defense. His impact would be immediate and would add wins to Chicago next year.”

The Miami Heat still hold the wild card on any trade for Chris Bosh. ESPN reported that the Florida franchise will likely wait until March 1 to cut Chris Bosh to avoid giving a contending team — like the Chicago Bulls or Cleveland Cavaliers — a chance to add him to their roster before the postseason.

Do you think the rumors suggesting that the Chicago Bulls will add Chris Bosh and trade either Nikola Mirotic or Rajon Rondo before the NBA trade deadline this season will come true? Be sure to follow the Inquisitr for more on this developing story.

[Featured Image by Rob Foldy/Getty Images]